Meet Kaia Gerber's boyfriend Lewis Pullman's famous parents

Kaia Gerber isn't the only nepo-baby in her relationship. On Monday, September 1, the Bottoms actress made her red carpet debut with fellow actor Lewis Pullman, in support of his new film, The Testament of Ann Lee, also starring Amanda Seyfried and Christopher Abbott, about the founding leader of the Shakers religious sect in the 18th century. Kaia, 24, who reportedly started dating her new beau around January 2025, is of course the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos founder Rande Gerber, while Lewis, 32, is the son of actor Bill Pullman and dancer Tamara Hurwitz.

Read all about them below.

© Getty Tamara and Bill in 1990

They are college sweethearts who have been together for four decades

Bill and Tamara both went to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where the former studied fine arts while the latter was a dance student, and met doing theater there. Speaking with UMassMagazine to honor their theater professor Ed Golden in 2017, Tamara shared: "Bill and I met in a play directed by Ed Golden, Molière Impromptu. Ed cast us as husband and wife, and so we invited him to our wedding. She added that their former teacher "set a high bar for Bill and me," and "taught us that acting should be taken seriously."

© WireImage The couple with their three kids in 2004

They eventually tied the knot in 1987, and are based between Los Angeles and Montana, where Bill owns a ranch with his brother. Speaking with People in 2020 about how they have made their marriage last, Bill said: "I think it's putting our hands in the dirt; it's parallel play of digging and planting. We spend a lot of time outdoors together. A lot of time at the ranch, so we enjoy those similar things," and emphasized: "It's helped keeping in tune with each other."

"It's been a good, long epic with three kids that are all doing well, and everybody's tight," Bill added of their 40 years together.

© Getty Images Bill and Lewis in 2018

They have 3 kids

In addition to Lewis, the youngest of the bunch, Tamara and Bill are also parents to daughter Maesa, who was born in 1988, and another son, Jack, born in 1989. Lewis however is the only one to have ventured into acting, but all three are still creatives in their own way. Gushing about them to Fatherly in 2021, Bill said: "All three have evolved into these people that are making their way in the world, doing what they love. How great is that, to feel like they've got a fire for something and are committed?"

"My oldest daughter is a singer, musician, songwriter. She's a teacher. She leads an alternative community choir kind of thing, and she's amazing," the doting dad shared about Maesa, adding of Jack: "The middle son makes puppets and masks, and even that ended up being something he can make his way with, and he's so creative."

© Getty Tamara and Bill in 2019

Where you know them from

While Tamara didn't venture into acting after doing theater in college, Bill got his start almost as soon as he graduated from college, and has over 100 film credits to his name. Among his most popular are as Lone Starr on Spaceballs (1987), Jack Callaghan on While You Were Sleeping (1995), and as President Thomas J. Whitmore on Independence Day (1997), a role he reprised on the 2016 sequel Independence Day: Resurgence. He also recently received some acclaim for playing the real-life South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh in Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, which came out the same weekend as his son's hit show Lessons in Chemistry, starring Brie Larson, which left them doing the Emmys circuit together that year.