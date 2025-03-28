Meet Reacher star Alan Ritchson's striking wife and three lookalike sons

Alan Ritchson may play Reacher's titular tough guy but away from the small screen he's a family man through and through.

The towering star of the Amazon show is happily married to his wife, Catherine Ritchson, and they share three boys.

While their initial meeting was "super awkward," – and you won't believe where it happened — their relationship blossomed into something magical.

Here's what we know about the star's family life.

How they met

The pair are high school sweethearts and met when they were students in Florida.

Catherine was 16 and Alan was 17 years old at the time.

© Instagram Alan and Catherine met in ballet lessons

Their connection didn't happen in the classroom however. Alan and Catherine crossed paths in ballet lessons.

It took Alan months before he had the courage to speak to her. After finding out from a friend that she liked ice skating, he approached her.

He told Men's Health of the moment: "After the millionth time of us sitting next to each other, inches away, tying our shoes, so now it's super awkward, I was like, 'So I heard you ice-skate.'"

Alan added: "She was like the sweetest thing in the world."

Who is that?

© Instagram They met when they were teenagers

It was love at first sight for Catherine too, who remembers seeing him for the first time in class.

"I'll never forget seeing him for the first time in the studio," she said during an appearance on The Road to Wisdom. "I turned to my friend Miriam and I said, 'Who is that?'" she reminisced. "He, at some point, came up to me and we just got chatting."

They broke up

© Getty Images They split but found each other again

Alan ended the romance at the end of their first summer together with Catherine claiming he called their relationship "just a fling."

But they reconnected when she started her studies at the University of Florida.

They weren't fellow students, but Alan visited Miami for a modeling shoot and they were reunited via a mutual friend.

Their wedding

Alan and Catherine tied the knot in 2006. On their 15th wedding anniversary Alan shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating their life together.

"15 years ago today two kids got married," he wrote. "They had no idea what splendid and terrible things lie ahead of them when they made that vow to remain each other's partner in life, come what may."

He added: "Despite the precarious highs and suffocating lows, they're still holding hands."

She's his rock

Alan with his wife and their three sons

Alan has been open about his battle with bipolar and is forever grateful for the support of his wife throughout.

"Thank GOD for someone with the unspeakable strength, persistence, resilience, patience, grace, love, compassion and forgiveness to suffer through the valleys with me," he said in another tribute to Catherine.

"And I am eternally grateful that God knew well enough to gift me a life with her."

Doting dad

© Instagram The family life 'on the road'

Alan and Catherine share three sons.

Calem was born in 2012, followed by Edan a year later. Amory was welcomed in 2015.

They live "on the road" and sold their Florida home so that they can be with him when he's filming.

He has tattoos to honor each of his kids; a sword and shield crest for Amory, an abstract flame for Edan and a dove for his firstborn.