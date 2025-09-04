WATCH: Jack Osbourne reveals tragic way he learnt of Ozzy's passing

Jack Osbourne has revealed the tragic moment he learned about his father, Ozzy Osbourne's passing (see video above). Speaking on in a 16 minute clip posted to YouTube, Jack, 39, revealed that he was in LA when he learned that his father had passed away at the age of 76 on July 22. "I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45 in the morning," he recalled. "Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened and I was informed that my father had passed." "My dad was great. He was in a good mood he was happy," he continued, speaking about his father towards the end of his life. "So many thoughts, there was a level of like 'okay, he's not struggling. He's not suffering anymore'. And that is something. I wish he was still here, you know? I wish he was still with us all, but he was having a rough go and I think people saw that at the show."

After his father's passing, Jack travelled back to the UK to join his sisters, Kelly and Aimee as well as his mother, Sharon Osbourne, for the funeral and a public procession in Birmingham in memory of his late father. The procession saw thousands of fans gather on the streets of the rocker's hometown and tributes were left at the Black Sabbath Bridge. The reality TV personality spoke at length about how much the outpouring of support from fans meant to him and his family: "I speak for the family when I say this: we are so grateful for that, and it meant so much… it was validating because I know we weren’t alone."

The video comes a day after Jack hit out at Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters following the musician's comments on the late Ozzy Osbourne. During an interview with The Independent Ink, the 81-year-old admitted that he wasn't a fan of Black Sabbath's work. "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life," he said. "We'll never know. The music, I have no idea. I couldn't give a [expletive]." Roger did not hold back with his comments on the late rockstar. "I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did. Have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less, you know," he added.

© Getty Images Jack Osbourne recently called out Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters for inflammatory comments he made about the late rocker

© Getty Images Roger Waters spoke about the late rockstar in a new interview, earning backlash from Jack as well as fans of the singer

Ozzy's son took to his Instagram Story to respond to Roger's remarks on his late father. "Hey @rogerwaters. [Expletive] You. How pathetic and out of touch you've become." Jack continued: "The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out [expletive] the press. My father always thought you were a -expletive] – thanks for proving him right.