Jack Osbourne makes emotional return to spotlight in honor of dad Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne has understandably been keeping a low profile following the devastating death of his dad, Ozzy Osbourne, on July 22. However, over the weekend, the reality star and dad-of-four took to Instagram to share an update with fans following a bittersweet evening out in honor of his late father. Jack stepped out on Saturday night to attend Yungblud's concert, as part of his North American tour. The Osbournes star watched as the musician performed a moving tribute to Ozzy, singing his famed song, "Changes", to the huge crowd.

Jack also posted several photos of himself watching from his seat, and some backstage photos alongside Yungblud. In the caption, Jack wrote: "Went to @yungblud first stop on his North American Tour last night. Thanks for keeping the legacy alive."

Fans were quick to respond to the post, with many noting how good it was to see Jack out. One wrote: "I'm so glad you're putting yourself out there in the world after your dad's passing. He'd want you to."

Another commented: "That has made me so emotional seeing you two together and then Dom singing changes with you there! Sending my love to you and the family Jack! And well done to Dom for keeping Ozzy alive! Saw Are you ready boys today, went on my own! You are a true star! Extremely talented! Loved it xxx." A third added: "I hope you are all doing ok. I'm just a stranger but, I truly have been praying for all of you!"

Jack had paid tribute to his dad on social media shortly after Ozzy's public procession, which took place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, a week after his death.

Alongside a montage of photos and videos of Ozzy from the family archives over the years, he wrote: "I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.

"He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad'. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.

"Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!' That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully.'"

Ozzy's cause of death was confirmed on his death certificate as a heart attack. He had also been suffering from Parkinson's Disease since 2019 and the impacts from his 2003 ATV accident, where he suffered a broken collarbone, a fractured vertebra and eight fractured ribs. Another fall in 2019 dislodged the rods that had been put into his back following the earlier accident, leading to further pain and subsequent mobility issues.