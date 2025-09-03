Jack Osbourne's raging response to famous star's 'pathetic' comment on dad Ozzy

Jack Osbourne hit back at Pink Floyd's Roger Waters on Tuesday following the musician's comments on the late Ozzy Osbourne. During an interview with The Independent Ink, the 81-year-old admitted that he wasn't a fan of Black Sabbath's work. "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life," he said. "We'll never know. The music, I have no idea. I couldn't give a [expletive]." Roger did not hold back with his comments on the late rockstar. "I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did. Have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less, you know," he added.

Ozzy's son took to his Instagram Story to respond to Roger's remarks on his late father. Over a black screen, the 39-year-old penned: "Hey @rogerwaters. [Expletive] You. How pathetic and out of touch you've become." Jack continued: "The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out [expletive] the press. My father always thought you were a -expletive] – thanks for proving him right."

This isn't the first time the late musician's family have been forced to respond to insensitive comments following Ozzy's death. Kelly Osbourne spoke out against WWE star Becky Lynch's "disrespectful" joke at bp pulse LIVE. "The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago," said the wrestler to the crowd. "But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too."

© Getty Images Jack Osbourne responded to Roger Waters

"Becky Lynch you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not [expletive] on you if you were on fire," wrote Kelly on Instagram. "Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!"

© Getty Images Roger Waters spoke about the late rockstar in a new interview

Ozzy Osbourne's death

The star's family announced Ozzy's death in July with a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning." The statement continued: "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Jack paid tribute to his father on social media after Ozzy's public procession in Birmingham. Alongside a montage of family photos and videos, he penned: "I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.

© Getty Images for iHeartMedia Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July

"He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad'. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.

"Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!' That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully.'"