How did Jennifer Tilly get so rich? Inside the 90s horror star's net worth

Jennifer Tilly has a few different sources of wealth — and she is not shy when it comes to talking about them. The 90s scream queen started her acting career in the early 1980s, though her breakthrough didn't come until she landed a supporting role as Olive Neal in Bullets Over Broadway in 1994, for which she was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She later earned more acclaim and recognition for roles in other thriller and crime movies such as Bound (1996) and Bride of Chucky (1998), plus, since 1999, she has voiced Bonnie Swanson on the long-running animated sitcom Family Guy.

But acting is far from Jennifer's only revenue stream. Catch up on her impressive wealth below.

© Getty Jennifer at the 1994 Oscars

Her net worth

First things first, what is Jennifer's net worth? Well, though it is a rough estimate given that public evidence is not entirely substantial, multiple reports indicate that Jennifer's net worth lands at approximately $40 million. In addition to working as an actress, Jennifer is also a professional poker player, and most recently started making guest appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend of Sutton Stracke.

Revenue streams

Aside from acting, Jennifer is most notably an avid poker player, and in 2005, she became a World Series of Poker bracelet champion, which made her the first-ever celebrity to win such a tournament. Speaking to Vogue about how she entered the world of poker, she said: "My dad had a poker problem. He gave me [a] computer game called The World Series of Poker, and we used to play it all the time at his house. I’ve always loved poker. My boyfriend, Phil Laak, is a famous poker player; I met him at a celebrity poker tournament. When we began dating, I won a gold bracelet at the World Series. It's very coveted: all the poker players measure their worth by how many gold bracelets they have. That was the beginning of my poker career."

© Getty With her RHOBH friend Sutton on Watch What Happens Live

Jennifer has also spoken candidly about the money she still makes from her divorce settlement from her 1991 split from late The Simpsons co-creator Sam Simon, who passed away in 2015 aged 59 after a battle with colon cancer.

The divorce settlement provided her with a percentage of the net proceeds of the show's earnings, and that show just so happens to be the longest-running American animated series, longest-running American sitcom and longest-running scripted prime time TV series, which means she receives revenue from that as well as from its related comic books, video games, books and other tie-ins, a total of which (not her percent) is estimated to be in the billions, per The New York Times.

© Getty She remained good friends with her ex-husband Sam, pictured above a year before his death

"No one thought the show would go on for trillions of years," Jennifer, who remained friends with her former husband of seven years until his death, told the Times, and emphasized: "Believe me, I thank Sam every single day."

© Getty Images With her partner Phil Laak in March 2025

Jennifer's real estate

Jennifer also has several homes across the country. Per the Times, she has two adjoining houses in Bel Air, one of which she calls her "playhouse" where she stores much of her wardrobe, plus she keeps a beach house in Malibu. In addition to the three Los Angeles homes, she also has residences in Las Vegas, Vancouver and Manhattan.