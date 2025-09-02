Inside Bobby Flay's net worth — and how it compares to his fellow Food Network stars

Food Network sure has launched some major stars — and some millionaires. Among them is Bobby Flay, who got his start in the restaurant industry almost immediately after dropping out of high school at 17, when he started working at a pizza parlour. He eventually received a degree in culinary arts and was part of the first graduating class of the French Culinary Institute in 1984, which launched his career as a sous chef and later executive chef at various restaurants.

He joined the Food Network as a founding chef of what was then called TV Food Network in 1994, his first show, Grillin' & Chillin', premiering in 1996. He has gone on to host and guest star on close to 20 different shows and specials across the Food Network and their spin-off network the Cooking Channel, among them Throwdown! With Bobby Flay, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Worst Cooks in America, Beat Bobby Flay, and most famously Iron Chef.

© Getty Bobby cooking at Cafe Louis in 1997

Bobby's net worth

Bobby's net worth is reportedly around $60 million, École Ducasse reports. In addition to his work for the Food Network, Bobby owns a series of restaurants still, including Brasserie B, Bobby's Burgers, Amalfi, plus his food is served at Wonder restaurants.

He has also written several cookbooks, launched a premium cat food company called Made By Nacho, is the host of the Always Hungry podcast with his daughter Sophie Flay, and is also a chef-in-residence at Misfits Market, a food and produce delivery service.

© Getty The chef, pictured above with his parents and daughter, is the first television chef to be accorded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bobby's personal life

Most recently, Bobby, 60, made headlines over his reported budding romance with his friend and Bobby's Triple Threat co-host Brooke Williamson, 47, who separated from her husband Nick Roberts two years ago, and finalized her divorce in early 2024.

Prior to his romance with Brooke, Bobby was in a relationship with Christina Pérez, a writer, editor, TV host, and most recently the Senior Director of Content and Creative at the cannabis brand Miss Grass, for three years. They met around 2020 through mutual friends, first making their relationship public a year into dating in November 2021 at the Breeders' Cup World Championship in California, and split in June 2024.

© Getty With his co-star and girlfriend Brooke in May 2025

Bobby has been married three times. He was first married to fellow chef Debra Ponzek from 1991 to 1993, having met in June of 1990 and deciding to tie the knot just weeks later. He was later married to Kate Connelly in 1995, and welcomed daughter Sophie in 1996, though they split in 1998. His third and arguably most famous wife was Law & Order: SVU star Stephanie March, who he married in 2005 after four years of dating. They were together for ten years, though ultimately split in March of 2015, and cheating accusations quickly ensued.

© Getty Bobby and his daughter host a podcast together

His net worth compared

On Bobby's Triple Threat, which is back for season four on September 2, one chef has to take on Bobby's three titans, his girlfriend Brooke, plus Michael Voltaggio, and Ayesha Nurdjaja. Though information on their net worth is not publicly available, per École Ducasse, Bobby is among the top ten richest chefs. Among the top are Jamie Oliver, with a net worth of $300 million, Gordon Ramsay ($220 million), Nobu Matsuhisa ($200 million), Wolfgang Puck ($120 million), and fellow Food Network stars Guy Fieri and Rachel Ray (both $100 million), Emeril Lagasse ($70 million), and Ina Garten ($60 million).