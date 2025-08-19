'90s horror star shocks fans with jaw-dropping poolside photo

'90s icon Jennifer Tilly stunned her fans on Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping photo clad in nothing but a pair of floral sunglasses and a flower in her hair.

The star of the Child's Play franchise was standing in a pool in the snap, with her arms wrapped around her upper body. Her brunette locks were styled into a perfect bob, and she wore deep red lipstick to complete the look.

Pinup queen

© Instagram Jennifer looked like a pinup star in the poolside shot

"Thirst Trap," Jennifer wrote in the caption, sparking a fan frenzy in the comment section.

"Oh my gosssssshhhhhh," wrote one fan, while another added, "Yes yes yes and yes."

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna joined in, commenting a series of fire emojis, while another fan joked that they "just became straight."

Back to the beginning

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty She rose to fame in the '90s

Jennifer is a '90s icon, yet she began her career a decade earlier with guest appearances on Oh Madeline and Boone.

She nabbed a recurring role in Hill Street Blues in 1984, and starred alongside Demi Moore and Jon Cryer in No Small Affair that same year.

The brunette beauty added films like Let It Ride, Made in America, Bound, and Liar Liar to her resume, and earned an Oscar nomination for Bullets Over Broadway in 1994.

© Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im Her most notable role was in the Child's Play franchise

Her most famous role was as Tiffany Valentine in the 1998 film Bride of Chucky, before she went on to reprise her role several more times in the franchise.

She has also voiced Bonnie Swanson in the animated series Family Guy since 1999, and was married to the co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, from 1984 to 1991.

Fame and fortune

© Getty Images The actress was married to Sam for 7 years

Jennifer added to her riches during their divorce, walking away with stakes in The Simpsons.

Interest in her $40 million net worth grew after she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 14 as a friend.

"Number one, I don't think of myself as rich," she told E! News in response to comments on her wealth. "But I guess I'm delusional because I do have several properties and a purse, apparently that cost $33,000."

© Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Jennifer has a net worth of $40 million

"I thought everybody knew that I had a piece of The Simpsons," she added. "It's not a large piece, but even a little piece is something to write home about." Jennifer added that she lived in a "very small, cluttered house" and that her "giant house next door" was for entertaining only.

"The thing I was astonished by, people thought that that was fabulous," the 66-year-old said. "This is why people love Housewives. [They think,] 'They're so rich and they can afford all the plastic surgeons that the heart could desire and designer clothes and jewels, but they're still not happy.'"

"That is the key to Housewives. Like, 'Wow, if I had all that wealth, I would be happy,'" she added. "But these people, they're miserable. That's why people like to watch Housewives."

Side hustle

© Getty Images Jennifer is a master poker player

Aside from her reality TV career, Jennifer is also a master poker player and landed herself a spot in the Women's Poker Hall of Fame.

She has won over $1 million playing the game and has been in a relationship with fellow professional poker player Phil Laak since 2004.