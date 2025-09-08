Sabrina Carpenter leads the best dressed in stunning red lace at VMAS 2025

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards were not only a night of musical triumphs but a fierce fashion extravaganza. Held in New York City, the red carpet came alive with bold style, glam textures, and couture statements. From shimmering metallics to sheer illusions, these stars delivered head-turning looks, HELLO! looks at the best of the night.

© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter The singer made a sultry statement in a sheer red corset gown with a dramatic slit. The lace details and choker neckline gave off a boudoir-inspired vibe that was both fierce and fiery.



© AFP via Getty Images Ariana Grande Ariana opted for a vintage-meets-modern look in a strapless black polka dot gown with a pink tulle peplum, giving serious 1950s couture energy. Her sleek ponytail and minimal makeup let the dress do all the talking.



© FilmMagic Malin Akerman Malin shimmered in a metallic silver strapless dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The crushed texture gave the gown a futuristic twist, while her blonde waves and matching heels kept things classic.



© FilmMagic Nikki Glaser Nikki rocked a sheer black gown with geometric straps and a dramatic train. The visible bodysuit underneath added a touch of tease, while her long, loose waves and radiant smile gave this bold look a soft edge.



© AFP via Getty Images The Hilton sisters Paris Hilton brought full heat in a black latex mini dress sculpted with gold flames, complete with gloves and tights for a futuristic, dominatrix vibe. Standing beside her sister, Nicky Hilton, who stunned in a flowing white gown with daring cutouts and a thigh-high slit, the duo proved they’re still fashion royalty.



© WireImage Ashlee Simpson Ashlee brought back her signature edge in a black sequin and fringe gown that screamed rocker glam. The crinkled texture of her long red locks added even more drama, while her smoky makeup made sure all eyes stayed on her.



© Getty Images GloRilla GloRilla shut it down in a tailored plaid blazer dress with strong shoulders, thigh-high slit, and matching mini bag. Her choice to pair white socks with open-toe heels gave the look a nostalgic schoolgirl twist, while her long hair and glam makeup brought it all together with confidence.

