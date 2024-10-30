Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz steal the show at WSJ Awards

The stars flocked to the New York Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday night for the annual Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards, donning their finest frocks for the prestigious event.

A-listers like Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz wowed on the green carpet as they prepared to celebrate talent from the world of fashion, art, entertainment, music, and more.

The awards show was a veritable friendship feast as well as a fashion one, as besties Penelope and Salma walked hand-in-hand, Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande giggled together on the carpet and worlds collided when Salma and Cynthia shared a warm hug.

© Taylor Hill Salma Hayek The 58-year-old looked incredible in a red gown with a tapered waist and a block-like silhouette at her hips. The strapless dress showcased her amazing figure, as did her long dark hair worn down past her shoulders. Salma was joined at the event by her longtime friend, Penélope Cruz, with the pair even holding hands and walking the carpet together after decades of friendship.

© TheStewartofNY Penélope Cruz The Volver star joined her bestie Salma on the night, wearing a showstopping sparkly silver dress with draping over the chest and a thigh split to showcase her gorgeous figure. She paired the look with a matching silver clutch and heels, opting to wear her luscious brown hair down in soft waves.



© TheStewartofNY Emily Ratajkowski Emily wore an eye-catching dress to the WSJ Awards, donning an off-white outfit with words printed on the front as if taken directly from the pages of a book. The dress fell to her mid-thigh and featured a high neckline, showing a glimpse of her model physique. She paired the look with low-key accessories, strappy black heels and a blushing makeup look. Her long brown hair was worn down past her shoulders.



© TheStewartofNY Reese Witherspoon The iconic actress graced the event in an asymmetrical black gown with one off-the-shoulder sleeve and a ruffled skirt. Reese wore gold accessories and paired the dress with black pointed heels. Her recognizable blonde hair flowed straight down her back, and she wore a peach lip for the night out.



© TheStewartofNY Ariana Grande Ari continued to dress to the theme for her upcoming film, Wicked, in a white sheer gown with floral designs embroidered on the skirt and corset-style bodice. The skirt flared out at her hips; she paired the look with pointed white heels, diamond ear cuffs and an eye-catching diamond choker. The "We Can’t Be Friends" singer tied her blonde hair back into an elegant bun, allowing the beautiful necklace to shine.



© Taylor Hill Cynthia Erivo Broadway legend Cynthia walked hand-in-hand with her Wicked co-star Ariana at the awards, donning an unusual green gown to match the film's character, Elphaba. The dress draped loosely on the singer and featured diamond details on the sleeves and chest, with a cut-out at the hip. Underneath the dress, she wore a simple gray button-up tank top and striped gray pants, offsetting the green dress beautifully. She opted for large, dangly earrings and her signature nose ring.



© Taylor Hill Charli XCX The music superstar swapped out her Brat green for simple black at the event, wearing a sheer black gown with long sleeves and a high neckline. Her nails were painted a matching black, and her long, dark hair cascaded in soft waves down past her shoulders. The "360" singer wore a peachy lip and accessorized with chunky rings.



© TheStewartofNY Sarah Paulson The American Horror Story alum looked stunning in an asymmetrical white gown with floral cut-out detailing and off-the-shoulder, dramatic sleeves. The dress, which fell to just past her knees, was paired with white heels featuring toes pointed to the sky. Sarah wore her brown hair in a long bob that touched her shoulders, and opted for dangly earrings and simple jewelry to showcase the dress better.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Tamron Hall The Daytime talk show darling stunned at the event in a red dress that showcased her incredible legs. The strapless dress fell to her mid-thigh and featured a rose design on the left side. Tamron paired the outfit with silver metallic heels, a red bag, and gorgeous diamond earrings. She opted for a smoky eye makeup look and wore her nails in a simple beige-pink design.

