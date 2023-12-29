Inside Paris and Nicky Hilton's friendship with Danny Masterson's estranged wife Bijou Phillips

That 70s Show star Danny Masterson's conviction on two counts of rape in September 2023 led to headlines around the world, and for many it may have been the first time they had heard of his wife, Bijou Phillips.

But for anyone who followed the late 1990s and early 2000s It Girl scene, Bijou was a familiar face, partying at the Playboy Mansion, hanging out with Courtney Love and Nicole Richie, and remaining close friends to this day with the Hilton sisters.

© Jamie McCarthy Bijou Phillips, Paris Hilton and Kimberly Stewart in 2005 in Las Vegas

Bijou, now 43, is the daughter of The Mamas and the Papas musician John Phillips and South African model and artist Geneviève Waïte. However, she was placed in foster care at the age of three, because both of her parents struggled with addiction, before being returned to her father at the age of eight; she emancipated herself from her parents at the age of 14.

"When I was a kid separated from my parents, I remember my mother coming and wanting to take me and just wanting to go with her so much and screaming and crying," Bijou recalled in an Instagram post in 2018, before going on to praise her foster family for giving her "a wonderful place and house to live".

© Ron Galella Bijou Phillips during launch of a new Victoria's Secret's line in 1997

At age 17, after three years living on her own in New York City, working as a runway model for brands such as Calvin Klein and becoming a muse for artists, she went to rehab after the death of her close friend, Davide Sorrenti, who died of a heroin addiction.

"If you were 14 years old and able to live on your own in an apartment in New York City, and you got invited to all these clubs, and you got a bank account and you had a car service you could call so that you could go wherever you wanted... what would happen?" she previously said to The Guardian.

© J. Vespa Bijou Phillips and Nicole Richie in 2000

In 2000, at the age of 20, she appeared on the cover of Playboy and by then had become a self-confessed wild child; it is no wonder then that her paths crossed with the likes of Nicole, and Paris and Nicky Hilton in the early 2000s.

But their friendship stood the test of time, and the three remain close in 2023, with Bijou breaking her Instagram silence of over three years in October 2023 to wish Nicky a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Nicky! Love you so much!" Bijou captioned a carousel of snaps taken from this past year, while a second post weeks later saw her pose with Charlotte Ronson, with Nicky commenting with a string of heart emojis.

Bijou also attended the Hilton's Christmas bash this past December; Nicky shared a carousel of pictures for fans, revealing she and Paris both rocked Christmas red mini dresses, while Bijou posed for a snap with Nicky, Kimberley and friend Allison Wise in a sparkling emerald green mini.

This past week, Bijou shared another carousel with followers, revealing she was on a "much-needed vacation," with Nicky and Paris both commenting with heart emojis, and Bijou replying: "Miss you!"

© Christopher Polk Bijou Phillips, Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton at a Coachella Party in 2008

Bijou was a guest at Nicky's impromptu 2004 Las Vegas wedding to Todd Meister; the singer and actress did not appear to attend Nicky i2015 wedding in London to James Rothschild.

The Almost Famous actress previously dated Sean Lennon, the son of late Beatles musician John Lennon, and she met Danny in 2004 after they met at a poker tournament in Las Vegas. The two married in October 2011 and welcomed their daughter Fianna in February 2014. Bijou joined the infamous Church of Scientology after meeting Danny.

© Vince Bucci Paris and actress Bijou attend the post-premiere party of the film 'Wonderland' on September 24, 2003

It is unclear if Paris or Nicky were in attendance at her 2011 wedding which took place in Ireland; the then 31-year-old wore a custom Zac Posen gown while celebrity guests included actors Ben Foster, Mike Pena and Ethan Suplee and acclaimed artist Gottfried Helnwein.

Bijou filed for divorce in September 2023, days after the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life on two charges of rape.

© Todd Oren Bijou and Danny, pictured in 2012, married in 2011

"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," her lawyer said in a statement.

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

© Myung J. Chun Bijou supported Danny during his trial

Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted on two of three forcible rape charges in May 2023. He has always maintained his innocence.

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo said in the courtroom on Thursday September 7.