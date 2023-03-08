Exclusive: Nicky Hilton praises sister Paris Hilton for being her 'biggest cheerleader' Nicky is mom to three children and is super close to her sister Paris

Nicky Hilton isn't just proud of her big sister, new mom Paris - she's enormously grateful for her support, too. Speaking to HELLO! for International Women's Day 2023, the 39-year-old explained the women in her life are her greatest influence but it's her three kids who give her the most confidence thanks to their "unfiltered" opinions.

"I feel so lucky that I have such a close family. We are each other's biggest cheerleaders and we are there for each other through the good and the bad - we speak 10+ times a day," said Nicky, who is mom to a seven-month-old baby boy, whose name she has not yet revealed, and two daughters, four-year-old Teddy and six-year-old Lila-Grace.

Paris, 42, has been a positive lifelong presence for the shoe designer, and Nicky is in awe of her older sister's transition to motherhood after welcoming a son - Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum - via surrogate in January.

"It's been amazing to watch her become a mother over these past few weeks. I was just in LA last week and hanging out in the nursery and bonding with this beautiful baby," says Nicky, who lives in New York City with husband James Rothschild and the kids. "Paris seems so happy and complete."

What do you feel gives you the most confidence as a woman today and why?

I would say getting compliments from my children - they're so unfiltered, they're so honest, they're so sweet.

You're turning 40 this year, when you think back to 20-year-old Nicky, or even 30-year-old Nicky, how has your perspective changed?

I've really learned to tune the negativity out and focus on the good and the positive, to not pay that much attention to people's opinions. I just do me now.

My mom, Kathy, so brilliantly says, 'Who cares what they think, they're not paying your bills.'

You've been partnered with French Sole for four years now, can you share how that collaboration first came about?

I initially started as a fan of the brand; I went to an all girls Catholic high school on the Upper East Side and we had uniforms and the only thing we could choose ourselves would be our shoes - and so shoes were naturally a very big deal.

One day walking home from school I stumbled upon the French Sole flagship store and I fell in love with their shoes. I thought they were so cute, so chic and at such a great price point. I am also an avid ballet flat lover; I think they are the perfect combination of comfort and elegance - it probably goes back to the days of seeing those old photos of Audrey Hepburn and her pants and her ballet shoes!

They are perfect for my lifestyle of running around to pick up, drop off, meetings, living in New York City, and getting on and off the subway.

How have you ensured your vision remains front and center?

They really let me do whatever I like! We have some of our classics, like the Kathy which is the leather shoe with the little bow which we keep season after season - it's by far a top seller.

But this past season I decided to go a little more wild with the embellishments so there's lots of crystals and embellished lips and bows - a callback to that early Y2K fashion, which I thought would be a fad, but it's going strong!

History always repeats itself and fashion is no exception.

Where do you get your inspirations for your designs from?

I love people watching in Paris - you can sit in a cafe and watch the people walk by and they are so chic, so stylish. I am constantly taking photos of strangers.

I also have been working on this swimwear collaboration with this great brand, Sun House Children with these two mothers from the south.

They have the cutest, sweetest swimwear line and I just fell in love with their story and their aesthetic - just two moms who came together and built a small business. My girls are very girly, and so one of the prints actually is a sketch of my two daughters and my cats on the swings at our country home in Bellport [NY]!

How has being a mom changed the way you view the world?

I definitely don't have the freedom that I once had but I love being a mom, it's the best. But now you're looking after someone else and my schedule revolves around them. There's no longer putting yourself first.

Have you noticed the difference in raising a son over two girls?

Boys are definitely a bit more rowdy and rough! The baby girls used to play with their toys gently and he'll take his toy and he'll slam it on the table - and he's very very hungry.

How do you think your mom and other women in your family shaped your life?

I'm definitely influenced by my family - I feel so lucky that I have such a close family. We are each other's biggest cheerleaders and we are there for each other through the good and the bad. We speak 10+ times a day and my cousins are like my sisters, we are just very close knit.

How has your bond with Paris changed over the years as you've both grown up?

It's been amazing to watch her become a mother over these past few weeks. I was just in LA last week and just hanging out in the nursery and bonding with this beautiful baby, and Paris seems so happy and complete.

What advice have you given her?

I told her to get a really good baby sling because she's always going around her house for meetings, so I said, 'Just strap the baby in and have that special bonding time,' because it's such a small window in which babies are so tiny that you can just bring them everywhere.

How important have your female friends been over the years?

Most of my friends I've had since childhood, a lot of my girlfriends are my mom's best friend's kids and so I've known them for 30+ years. My friend [designer] Prabal Gurung just posted this quote on his instagram, which I loved: 'Having genuine friends is such a blessing. No jealousy, no competing, no gossip or any other negativity. Just love and good vibes.'

How do you champion other women and their successes in your life?

My circle of friends are always very supportive of each other. We show up, we rally, we read the book, and just really lift each other up.

