Exclusive: Craig Melvin reveals why he was worried about taking on his role
Unlike other job roles which come with a how-to manual and HR meetings, the Today star admitted that his position came with a huge learning curve

Nova M Bajamonti
Nova M BajamontiNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to taking on Today's huge role of being co-host, a lot of things are learned on the go instead of beforehand. To Craig Melvin's surprise, the position called for being very socially active outside of the show's hours. The journalist exclusively shared with HELLO! all about the learning curve that comes with becoming a big daytime co-host. He expressed: "It's just a lot. There's a lot about the job that you don't really understand or appreciate until you have the job."

He continued: "Like there are luncheons or meetings or Q&A sessions with different groups and you're like, 'Why is this on the calendar? Like why do we do this?'" Craig quickly learned that his role included partaking in activities and events that the Today show has done for years outside of filming. 

Craig explained that his role came with a huge learning curve

The TV star recalled the moment he understood the show's traditions and expressed: "Oh yeah, the Today show host has done it for 25 years and so you don't wanna be the guy, the first guy who doesn't do it." He added: "It's funny because I'll find myself sometimes in meetings. I'm like, 'Why am I here? Like what purpose am I serving?'"

Craig quickly learned: "It's like, 'Oh, that's right, Brian Gumbel did this like back in the 90s' or '[It's] been important to the show for a generation.' Like this is a relationship that the show has had for [many years], and so you just keep doing it. And then it's also a lot of shaking hands and kissing babies."

Craig's role includes many hours outside of the show

Although Craig grew accustomed to liking the traditions, he recognized how unique his role was and how ingrained the Today show has been with certain gatherings for decades. He added: "Like I don't mind it. You just don't fully understand how much of a part of the job that is until you get the job."

Craig has to attend many events after work

The TV star continued: "Here's the thing: I know it's not like I feel in a lot of jobs, like when you start on day one, there's a manual or there's a meeting with HR, [or] there's a bunch of how-to videos. That's not the case for this job. You start one day, it's like Friday [and] you're doing one job and then all of a sudden [on] Monday, it's like, 'This is Today, it's the anniversary' and then you're like, 'This is a show that's been on the air for 73 years.'"

The TV star's position is a part of NBC's legacy

Craig recognized that he is now a part of the show's legacy and added: "Now my name's on the door. And then, you have these people that show up sometimes at your office and you find yourself talking to them. Because [you're part of the legacy now.] At first I was like, 'Well this is strange,' and then after a while you're like, 'This is actually really cool that we still do this because we've always done this.'"

