Today's Craig Melvin's 'fight' with famous guest proves he's an action star in the making

For Craig Melvin, no two days are the same at work, and he never knows what he might be faced with when it comes to the famous guests he interviews on Today.

The NBC star is known for his quick wit and sense of humor, and certainly had a great comeback when it came to getting into a "fight" with Nobody star Bob Odenkirk, who was on the show to talk about the sequel of the film.

During the chat, Craig found himself getting into a mock fight with Bob, and was a little reluctant when he was asked to pretend to punch Bob in the face.

"Oh god, this is the last thing I want to do," he replied. Still, Craig rose to the challenge, and after watching Bob pretend to hit him, he attempted to do the same back.

While his first punch was too high, it was third time lucky as he delivered the perfect, convincing swipe at the actor. Craig is never afraid of trying new things and throughout his time on Today, he's had many adventures - both in the studio and further afield.

The NBC star has traveled around the US for location shows on many occasions, and this year alone he's been to Miami with the Third Hour to celebrate MSC World America's maiden voyage, as well as Florida with his main show co-host Savannah Guthrie, to coincide with Universal's Epic Universe opening.

He's also been to New Orleans with Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker for Mardi Gras. Craig has been working on Today since August 2018.

© Getty Images Craig Melvin has had a busy year on the Today Show

In 2024, it was announced that he would be taking over from Hoda Kotb on the main show alongside Savannah, while keeping his role on the Third Hour.

Craig loves his job, and commutes every morning from Connecticut, where he lives with his wife and two young children. He is married to sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak, and the couple share two children, son, Delano, and daughter, Sybil.

© Instagram Craig with his wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two children

The dad-of-two recently spoke about his friendship with co-host Savannah following his promotion on the show. "We've become legit friends," he told Parade.

"We've got kids that have hung out together, and we've hung out together, so we don't have to fake it. "The audience can tell when the chemistry is manufactured, and we haven't had to manufacture anything, which makes it even easier. I'm really excited to be on this adventure with my sister."

On his first day in his new role, on January 13, Craig's wife and children surprised him on the show, along with his parents, Lawrence and Betty-Jo, much to his delight.