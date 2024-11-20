Inside Craig Melvin's 'luxurious' $6 million family home

Craig Melvin recently announced he'll be spending more time at Studio 1A as he replaces Hoda Kotb on Today.

But when he's not delivering the news and entertainment to viewers, he's at home with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak and their two children.

One look inside his stunning Connecticut home and fans will be green with envy.

WATCH: Craig Melvin gives tour of his home in the most unexpected way

Luckily, Craig and Lindsay regularly open the doors to their property on social media giving fans a sneak peek at their life away from the cameras.

While Craig hails from Columbia, SC, he relocated to Westport, CT, from Washington, DC, almost a decade ago when he joined Today.

© Instagram Craig Melvin, his wife and kids celebrated Halloween in their home

He and Lindsay bought a $2.4 million home in 2015 before moving to a bigger $5 million property in the same area six years later.

According to Realtor.com, their pad is now worth an estimated $6.2 million and with six bedrooms and a whole host of amenities, it's not surprising.

© Instagram Craig and Lindsay's home is in Westport, Connecticut

Its original listing described the home as offering "the ultimate in luxurious living," and said it was an "exquisitely detailed showhouse."

Craig, Lindsay, their son Delano and daughter, Sybil, have plenty of room for their fun family antics, as the house boasts more than 9,000 square feet.

© Instagram Craig has praised Lindsay for making the decor light and airy

There are also three half bathrooms, a full Crossfit gym, and a home theater in the basement.

Talking about the underground feature, Craig joked: "These days, it's the only place in the house where you can occasionally find 45 seconds of almost quiet."

© Instagram Craig adores his chaotic home life

There is a basketball court, which featured on Today for a segment starring Delano, and they have a beautiful swimming pool too.

While Craig has a commute on his hands to get to the Today studios, living so close to the beach has its perks.

Craig and Lindsay bought the property together

They're located a five minute drive to the coast which well makes up for the 90-minute drive he has into Manhattan for his job.

Craig has spoken lovingly about his home life and told People: "This is where we have all of our laughs, all of our meals, all the mayhem, all the madness."

© Craig Melvin / NBC They're a close-knit family

Lindsay added that their house is "the perfect mix of creativity and calm."

It wasn't quite so calm when Sybil celebrated her eighth birthday there recently.

Craig told his co-hosts on Today about the celebration and confessed: "She had a big party, all of her friends ran around the house, ran through the backyard and destroyed everything," as Dylan Dreyer quipped that that's the "best kind of party."

Craig's new gig alongside host Savannah Guthrie was announced on November 14 2024.

The veteran news anchor will air her last broadcast on Friday, January 10, and Craig will assume his new gig the following Monday, January 13.