Today's Craig Melvin calls out 'obnoxious' co-star divisive chat on show

The Today family are incredibly close, so much so that they aren't afraid to say what they think from time to time!

And on Friday August 8, the Third Hour anchors - Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer - were discussing airline etiquette, and what they think is and isn't deemed as acceptable behaviour.

The discussion included whether it was necessary to warn those in your airplane row if you were watching an R rated film.

Craig Melvin called Al Roker 'obnoxious' during a divisive but funny chat about airplane etiquette

Al then told his co-stars: "My biggest complaint right now is people using their speakerphone. I had this guy in front of me doing it, and so I leant over and said 'what are we talking about?'"

This admission caused Craig and Dylan to burst out laughing, as Dylan told Al: "You would!"

© Getty Images The Third Hour anchors have a close relationship and often tease each other

Craig then turned to Al and said: "You are SO obnoxious!" He then recalled a story about a time the three of them had traveled on a plane together and Al had asked for a Biscoff cookie.

"This woman comes out, no exageration, brings out 100 Biscoff cookies, and instead of returning it, Al said 'Oh, thank you very much!'" "What did you do with them all?" Craig asked in disbelief, as Al admitted he ate them all.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig has a great sense of humor

Dylan then told Craig that Al added lime juice to them so it resembled a Key Lime Pie. "You are so weird!" Craig teased.

Al and Craig are known for having a playful relationship and often tease each other - all in very good humor. Craig previously told us during an interview with HELLO! that Al was his funniest colleague.

He was asked to name the person who made him laugh the most, to which he replied: "Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything.

© NBC The Third Hour anchors are there for each other through the good and bad times

"He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

The Today family are all very close and are there for each other through the good and the bad times. It's been a heartbreaking year for the fourth member of the Third Hour, Sheinelle Jones, who has been absent from the show since December 2024.

Her husband Uche Ojeh, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and passed away in May. On May 23, Savannah Guthrie broke the devastating news on the main Today Show, as she sat alongside her co-stars.

Sheinelle's co-stars announced the heartbreaking news of her husband's death in May

She said: "There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."

It is not known when Sheinelle will be back on Today, if at all this year, but her co-stars have all been there to support her during this very difficult time.