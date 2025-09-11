Fresh Prince star addresses lengthy feud with Will Smith and multi-million dollar payout

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert has opened up about her relationship with her former co-star, Will Smith. During an appearance on The Big Tigger Show, the 68-year-old shared details of her reconciliation with the Hollywood star. "It's so good," she said of their friendship. "'I'ma give my boy – I'm gonna give my baby his props. He put together the website with his team for me." Will invested in Janet's animation project by funding her website and providing access to his full tech and social media team to grow her online presence. The actor also helped his former co-star with her presentations for Netflix and Amazon.

In response, host Jazzy McBee remarked that it appeared Will had provided Janet with the support and resources she needed, which she described as "more than enough". Janet went on to share that Will had joined her in Miami at an event for the Embrace Girls Foundation – an organization she has supported for over 20 years.

Janet’s comments come five years after she reunited with Will during The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special on HBO Max. It marked the first time the two had appeared together publicly since their decade-long feud. During the show, the stars spoke through their differences with clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula.

© Getty Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

© Getty Images Janet Hubert opened up about her relationship with Will

"I hated what you did. I just hated what you did. You took my career away of 30-something years," said Janet at the time. "You just went too far when you were younger and I know you always had to win." Will shared that he "went way too far and said things to people that wouldn't know how to hold that information, and then once you put it in, then the machine grabs it. Then they start putting their own spin on it".

© Getty Images The pair starred alongside each other in the 90s sitcom

The pair's feud began in 1993 when Janet left her role as Aunt Vivian on the hit sitcom after three seasons. Following Janet's exit, Will described her as "difficult" and "unprofessional". "Calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death," she said. "I made a horrible error and misjudged her value, power, and beauty in the show," added Will.