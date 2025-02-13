Eva Mendes dances in ultra low-rise jeans in resurfaced video

If you can believe it, it has already been a whopping 20 years since Hitch, starring Eva Mendes and Will Smith, premiered.

The romantic comedy was one of the retired actress' first major roles and maybe her most prominent, succeeding her roles in 2 Fast 2 Furious and All About the Benjamins, and preceding Out of Time and Trust the Man.

And though she has largely retired from acting and hasn't starred in a movie in over ten years, fans got a trip down memory lane as the King Richard actor commemorated the milestone anniversary.

Will took to Instagram this week and shared a round of clips and videos from his time on the Hitch set, starting off with a scene of him and Eva searching for Benadryl as his character Alex Hitchens, a dating coach, has an allergic reaction.

Clips and photos followed of him with his co-stars, which also included Kevin James and Amber Valetta, on the red carpet, previewing footage, and more behind-the-scenes videos.

Among the behind-the-scenes footage was one of Eva, in classic super low-rise bootcut jeans and a halter tie top, dancing with crew members.

"Hitch came out 20 years ago TODAY!!" Will wrote in his caption, giving a shout-out to his former co-stars.

"Feels like yesterday — can't believe we're two decades down!!" he added, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and reminisce over the movie.

"One of my favorite movies of all time! I know every word," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such an awesome movie! Well done!!" and: "One of my favorite movies!! Still makes me laugh each time!" as well as: "I could probably quote every scene of this movie. Definitely a great classic."

Eva, who began her career in the late 1990s, was last in a movie in 2014, Lost River, which was written and directed by her partner Ryan Gosling and also starred Christina Hendricks, Saoirse Ronan, and Matt Smith, among others.

It came two years after the couple met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines and started dating.

Though they have never addressed whether they have tied the knot, they are based outside of Los Angeles, and share two daughters, Esmeralda, ten, and Amada, eight.