Will Smith makes fans emotional as he commemorates special milestone with epic photo

Will Smith is looking back at his early days of fame, and making his fans nostalgic while he's at it!

It has officially been over thirty years since the actor premiered his hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which made him a household name in Hollywood after first getting his start in the entertainment business as a singer.

The show originally aired on NBC starting on September 10, 1990, and ran for six seasons and 148 episodes until May 20, 1996.

Will took to Instagram on the special anniversary to commemorate the milestone, sharing a nostalgia-inducing photo of what appears to to be him in present day or recently, posing in front of the iconic Bel-Air home his character, also named Will Smith and partly-inspired by him, moved into with his wealthy Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian.

"Moved in 33 years ago today," Will aptly wrote in his caption, and his fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and reminisce about the beloved sitcom.

"Legend," one follower wrote, as others added: "Wow, time goes by so quickly," and: "All the feels! What a time, what a legacy," as well as: "Omg I'm crying, my childhood!" plus another fan added: "Time flies... you don't look that much older, just look a lot wiser… loved your persona from the start."

Will, now 54, was 22 when he starred on Fresh Prince, alongside the late James Avery and Janet Hubert as his aunt and uncle, Alfonso Ribeiro as his cousin Carlton Banks and Karyn Parsons and his cousin Hilary Banks.

Per the iconic theme song, which Will sang himself alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff, the story of the show followed the Fresh Prince's life getting "flipped-turned upside down."

© Getty Will partly played himself on the show

He sang that he was born and raised In West Philadelphia, but after "a couple of guys who were up to no good started making trouble" in the neighborhood, "I got in one little fight and my mom got scared, she said, 'You're movin' with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.'"

© Getty The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will was born in Philadelphia in real life back in 1968 and grew up in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood.

© Getty The iconic home is in Brentwood, California

He gave himself the pseudonym of the Fresh Prince in the late 1980s when he teamed up with DJ Jazzy Jeff for their hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, and together they released five studio albums.

