Will Smith reflects on 'eternal impact' of Jackie Chan in helping 'raise' son Jaden in 70th birthday tribute

Will Smith has quite the legend to pay credit to, and congratulate, on this April 7: none other than Jackie Chan!

As the iconic actor and stuntman rang in his milestone 70th trip around the sun, the Men in Black star reflected on the impact he has had on his family.

The two actors got to know each other back in 2010, when Jackie starred alongside Will's son Jaden Smith in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, which Will produced along with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In honor of Jackie's birthday, Will took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from their time on set filming in Beijing, when Jaden was just 12 years old.

He first shared a photo in which the three are smiling ear to ear, posing together with a mountainous view behind them, followed by more behind-the-scenes shots.

In one pic, Jackie appears lifting Jaden up above his shoulders, and in another the then-teen is practicing his high kicks.

"Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy @jackiechan!!" Will wrote in his caption, adding: "In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film – I thank you most for [helping] to raise Jaden."

"Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family," Will endearingly noted.

© Getty Jackie, Jaden and Will at the Shanghai premiere

He concluded: "We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun."

After Will shared his touching birthday tribute, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with more birthday messages, as some expressed their disbelief at Jackie already being 70 years old.

© Getty Jackie with the Smith family in Tokyo

"Well, this picture made me fly back to my childhood for a moment," one fan noted, as others followed suit with: "The chosen aunties and uncles you never knew weren't blood relatives. That's one of the things I love about being human – we can create kinship anywhere and with anyone. Thanks for sharing, Will. Happy Birthday, Jackie!" and: "What an incredible duo! Your work has not only entertained but inspired generations. Here's to many more years of success and groundbreaking moments in cinema! Happy Birthday, Jackie Chan!"

© Getty Jaden attended his co-star's hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre three years after their film's premiere

Jackie himself reflected on his milestone birthday in a post on Instagram featuring photos of him throughout the years. He wrote: "Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: 'Jackie, it's going to be your 70th birthday!' Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second – l'm 70 years old already?"

"After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: 'Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.' Especially for us stunt people, we don't know how lucky we are to be able to grow old."

