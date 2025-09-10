Charlie Kirk, 31, dead after Utah shooting: Donald Trump issues statement

Right-wing activist and close ally of President Trump, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10 while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University. In a statement made on Truth Social, President Trump confirmed Charlie's death, writing: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead." He continued: "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

News broke of the shooting around 12:30 p.m. MST. A spokeswoman, Ellen Treanor, for Utah Valley University shared that Kirk was struck about 20 minutes after he started speaking on the campus located in Orem, Utah. Treanor continued, saying a suspect fired at Kirk from the Losee Center, a building about 200 yards away. The shooting suspect is not yet in custody, despite earlier conflicting reports.

Footage of the shooting has been shared online, with one showing Kirk's head jerking back as blood poured from his neck. Kirk was sitting under a tent with a slogan that read "The American Comeback." Quickly after news of the shooting, both Democrats and Republicans denounced the violent act on social media. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, described the violence as "disgusting, vile, and reprehensible."

The 31-year-old conservative commentator founded the right-wing political organization, Turning Point USA, when he was 18-years-old. The organization sends conservative speakers to college campuses across the country, and invited critics to prove Kirk wrong on political subjects. In the 2024 election, Turning Point played a significant role in getting young people to vote for President Trump.

The event at Utah Valley University was another in the many that Turning Point regularly host. Per the New York Times, at least 1,000 people were in attendance when Kirk was shot. A university spokesman, Scott Trotter, said campus was closed and classes were cancelled until further notice.

Although Kirk did not work within the Trump administration, he was an influential figure. Since swaying the Gen-Z vote in November, Kirk helped vet prospective appointees. President Trump came to view Kirk as one of his closest allies, saying in 2021: "Charlie Kirk, what he’s done with the young people,” he said in a video I obtained. He went on to boast about his campaign’s sharp uptick among such voters. “Actually, other than Hispanic, that was probably our biggest swing. So, Charlie, I appreciate what you did.”

Kirk married former Miss Arizona USA Erika Frantzve in May 2021. He was the father to two children, a three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son. During a speech made in January 2023, Kirk shared his beliefs about marriage and children. He said: "You should get married as young as possible and have as many kids as possible. Period. Reject the siren song of modernity."

HELLO! will update this story as we learn more about the situation.