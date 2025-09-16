Hollywood icon Robert Redford dead at 89

Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. The legendary Oscar-winning director, actor and environment activist died at his home in Utah on September 16, according to the The New York Times. Robert died in his sleep and no specific cause of death was provided. The chief executive of publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed his passing with a statement. He was living in the mountains outside of Provo at the time of his death.

© Getty Images Icon of the screen Robert Redford has died aged 89

The star forged one of the most remarkable and enduring careers in modern American culture. He was not only known for his phenomenal acting but also for founding the influential Sundance Institute which led to the Sundance Film Festival.

© Getty Robert Redford, winner of Best Director for "Ordinary People" Oscars 1981

He ascended to superstardom in the 1960s and 1970s and became a box office titan with a series of iconic roles such as the roguish Sundance Kid opposite Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and the stylish grifter in The Stin

© Getty Images His films like "The Way We Were," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "All the President's Men," and more remain classics

© Getty Images The actor is survived by his wife of 16 years Sibylle Szaggars

Robert announced his retirement from acting in 2018 with the film The Old Man & the Gun. He made a brief return to TV in the series Dark Winds. He leaves behind his wife Sibylle Szaggars, and his two daughters, Shauna Jean and Amy Hart.