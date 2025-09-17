Iris Law steals the show on the red carpet in fitted leather outfit as she supports her dad Jude

Iris Law turned heads on the red carpet as she made a striking appearance at the Netflix premiere of Black Rabbit, showing support for her father, Jude Law. The 24-year-old model and actress showcased her edgy sense of style in a bold, color-block leather ensemble that set the fashion tone for the night. Wearing a sleek, deep burgundy leather top with long sleeves and a circular chest cutout held by a gold buckle, Iris exuded modern sophistication. The sculpted silhouette hugged her figure perfectly, while the keyhole neckline added just the right amount of allure. Her outfit was balanced with a high-waisted mustard-yellow leather skirt that fell just below the knee, offering a fresh and unexpected contrast in both texture and color.

She completed the look with glossy crimson pointed-toe stilettos featuring a strappy, architectural design, and opted for a minimal approach with accessories, just a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a statement ring to finish things off.

Iris wore her platinum blonde hair cropped short and swept to the side, adding to her cool, contemporary aesthetic. Her makeup was kept subtle and fresh, allowing her glowing skin and icy blue eyes to take center stage.

© AFP via Getty Images Iris Law turns heads in bold leather color-block at the Black Rabbit premiere

The daughter of Sadie Frost and Central Saint Martins graduate says that fashion is something she's always been interested in. "Fashion is something that I've always been hugely interested in since I was younger and it's an important part of my family," she told British Vogue. "My dad always encouraged me and my siblings to express ourselves through our clothes and choose what we liked."

She also revealed that comfort is her main aim when hitting the red carpet. "I don’t dress for anyone, I just try to feel good and be comfortable. I let myself be carried away by how I am in an intuitive way, even if it’s not what is understood as chic or cool,"she added.

The 'it girl' is very close to her dad and she even turns to him for career advice. "I tape [auditions] with my dad. He gives me great tips," she told the Evening Standard. "But more generally I've been brought up with morals, not necessarily to do with acting but for life. I've always been told to be polite, to be on time, to be attentive, to work really hard."

© AFP via Getty Images Platinum crop and icy blue eyes steal the spotlight

She also clarified that she wasn't "pushed" into the industry and "was always very academic and focused on school."

Jude once admitted that being a father is what really matters in life. "Being a daddy is what counts," the father-of-seven told Parade. "I used to sleep until noon, but it's not so bad to have to get up at 7 and give them breakfast. My daughter made me realize that if there's anything that's going to make a man of you, it's having your will broken by a little girl."