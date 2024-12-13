Jude Law's lookalike son Rafferty and stunning daughter Iris steal the show as dad is awarded Hollywood Walk of Fame

It was a family affair for Jude Law as the beloved actor celebrated an unforgettable milestone—his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Flanked by his stunning wife Phillipa Coan and two of his eldest children, Rafferty and Iris, the 51-year-old actor basked in the spotlight as he received one of Tinseltown's highest honors on Thursday.

Dapper as always, Jude was the epitome of charm in a tailored grey blazer paired with an open-collared white shirt and classic black trousers.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Famous dads and their heart-throb sons

His radiant smile lit up Hollywood Boulevard as he posed beside his newly unveiled star, surrounded by family and fans alike. It was a proud and emotional moment for the actor, whose illustrious career spans decades, from unforgettable roles in The Talented Mr. Ripley to Sherlock Holmes.

Joining Jude on the red carpet was his wife Phillipa, who looked effortlessly chic and glamorous. The 38-year-old psychologist turned heads in a sleek black roll-neck mini dress, which she paired with opaque tights and an oversized blazer.

© Getty Images Jude Law attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Phillipa’s ankle boots added just the right amount of edge, while her signature blonde locks were styled in a sophisticated ponytail. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony in 2019, welcomed their second child together last year—Jude’s seventh.

Not to be outdone, Jude’s eldest son Rafferty, 27, brought his signature style to the event. The rising actor and musician donned a navy blazer over a grey turtleneck jumper, completing the look with tailored trousers.

© AFP via Getty Images (L-R) Jude Law sits with his wife Phillipa Coan, daughter Iris Law and son Raff Law and fiance Rosa Ramirez

Rafferty, who shares his father’s striking good looks and effortless cool, attended with his girlfriend Rosa Ramirez, who added a pop of glamour to the occasion.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Iris proved once again why she’s one of the fashion world’s brightest stars. The model and actress dazzled in a draped white mini dress cinched at the waist with a bold gold chain belt.

She completed the look with towering wedges and a stylish blue wool coat, her platinum blonde pixie cut framing her face perfectly. With her oversized sunglasses, Iris exuded Old Hollywood elegance—a fitting tribute to her father’s big day.

© Getty Images It was a family affair for Jude's Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The Holiday actor shares Rafferty and Iris, as well as 21-year-old Ruby, with his ex-wife Sadie Frost. He is also a doting father to 13-year-old Sophia, whom he shares with model Samantha Burke, and eight-year-old Ada with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding

. His youngest two children, whom he shares with Phillipa, remain out of the public eye, but the actor has often spoken about how much joy fatherhood brings him.

Jude’s family dynamic has been a constant source of fascination for fans, and his relationship with Phillipa has been nothing short of heartwarming. "I’m fortunate to be with someone I’m madly in love with," he said in a previous interview with Jimmy Fallon. "We have an incredibly stable, healthy, wonderful family existence. Watching my kids grow up and being a part of their lives is the greatest joy."

While the ceremony celebrated Jude’s glittering career, his journey hasn’t been without its share of challenges.

The actor’s love life, in particular, has made headlines over the years, most notably during his relationship with Sienna Miller. Their romance ended in heartbreak after Jude’s highly publicized affair with the family’s nanny in 2006. At the time, Jude issued a heartfelt apology, saying, "I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people closest to us."