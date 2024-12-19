Who is Jude Law's lookalike daughter Iris Law? From runway model to internet sensation and Kate Moss's goddaughter – see details

With a dashing father like Jude Law and a stunning mother like Sadie Frost, it's no wonder Iris Law's face card never declines. The 24-year-old bleach-blonde beauty is the newest It-Girl dominating the industry. Having grown up in the idyllic corners of Primrose Hill, a neighbourhood boasting the names of Rosemary Ferguson and the Gallaghers, Iris has now become a global name following in her godmother Kate Moss' modelling footsteps.

© Getty Jude Law with his family

From her Paris runway debut for Miu Miu in 2020 to her striking buzzcut reveal and her high-profile romance with England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold, Iris Law is making waves in the fashion world. HELLO! takes a closer look at her effortlessly chic life.

Iris studied Philosophy, English Literature and Art for her A-levels before turning to a degree in experimental textile design at Central Saint Martins.

Modelling

Jude Law's eldest daughter is quickly making a name for herself in the modelling industry having signed to IMG Models in 2019. Iris has graced the runways for the likes Roberto Cavalli, Missoni, and most recently stunned in a purple plunging dress detailed with yellow flowers for Versace's Spring/Summer 2025 show in Milan.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Iris Law made her Paris fashion week debut for Miu Miu in 2020

Discussing how her love for fashion has derived from her family in an interview with British Vogue in 2020, Iris said: "Fashion is something that I've always been hugely interested in since I was younger and it's an important part of my family.

© Getty Images Iris Law walked for the Versace fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 season

My dad always encouraged me and my siblings to express ourselves through our clothes and choose what we liked."

Iris was named a Burberry Beauty ambassador in 2017 and Dior's Beauty UK ambassador in 2021.

Buzzcut

In 2021, Iris sent shock waves through the fashion scene as she debuted a bleach-blonde buzz cut during her first front-row appearance at Dior's spring/summer 2022 show in Paris. The model kissed goodbye to her luscious long brunette locks forever more as she told British Vogue: "I wanted to do something that felt liberating. The day I shaved my head, I changed my life."

© Getty Images Iris Law attended the Burberry Art Talks in London

Iris is now synonymous with an icy blonde pixie cut courtesy of hair stylist Anthony Turner. The model event brought a bottle of Moët to pop afterwards in celebration. She said: "I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional but it wasn’t. It felt so positive."

Acting

Iris hasn't just inherited her father's striking looks - she's also ventured into acting and has a natural flare on screen. Kate Moss's goddaughter appeared in the 2022 Hulu show Pistol and in the 2021 film I've Been Trying to Tell You.

Speaking with the Evening Standard about her acting pursuits, Iris said: "I tape [auditions] with my dad. He gives me great tips.

© Getty Images Iris Law attended the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

"But more generally I've been brought up with morals, not necessarily to do with acting but for life. I've always been told to be polite, to be on time, to be attentive, to work really hard."

The model is also partial to a red carpet having oozed style at the likes of the Fashion Awards, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the Brit Awards.

Dating life

Iris met Premier League footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold on a photoshoot for Guess jeans, with the pair both being ambassadors for the denim brand. Soon after, the couple were spotted on romantic dates in Monte Carlo and London. The pair even took a wander around Notting Hill on coffee dates.

However, in November 2024, it was revealed the couple had split up.

Famous friends

© Getty Images Iris Law and Lila Moss are childhood friends

Iris Law has formed a firm friendship with her god-sister and fellow nepo-baby Lila Moss. Their friendship dates back to their childhoods and even collaborated on a fashion shoot for Love Magazine, located at Kate Moss' Oxfordshire home

In 2023, the models were spotted shooting a Victoria's Secret campaign together and even walked hand-in-hand on the pink carpet for the Victoria's Secret World Tour.

Snack and tea enthusiast

As well as her professional career, Iris has become somewhat of an internet sensation synonymous with her weird and wonderful food combinations. The model has amassed a loyal social media fanbase and boasts 781k followers on Instagram. The It-Girl is known for pairing popcorn with ice cream while sipping on lavender or rose tea, and let's not forget her signature papaya yoghurt breakfast bowls loaded with figs and granola. She is also ultra-cool having solo travelled Japan and visited the Sansuhwa tea house in South Korea.