Meet the young Downton Abbey stars who grew up on set

Ever since they were small children, Fifi Hart and twins Zac and Oliver Barker have considered the cast and crew of Downton Abbey to be their second family. Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham, was a fun grandfather figure, and Michelle Dockery became a second mother to the boys, who have shared the role of her character Lady Mary’s son, Master George Crawley, since they were three. Meanwhile, Fifi, who was four when she landed the role of Lady Sybil 'Sybbie' Branson, says that her screen father Allen Leech, who plays Tom Branson, has been like a dad to her over the years.

Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot as they reprise their roles for the last time in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the young actors, who are all now 15, tell us about life behind the scenes. They reveal how they enjoyed kickabouts with their co‑stars, including Lily James and Dominic West, in the grounds of Highclere Castle, why they were on their best behaviour when Dame Maggie Smith was on set and what it was like to be introduced to a special royal visitor.

© Tom Jamieson Fifi, Zac and Oliver have returned to Downton as teenagers

Incredible opportunities

The boys met the then Duchess of Cambridge when she visited the set at Ealing Studios in 2015. Zac presented Kate with a posy and Oliver handed her a toy train for Prince George. "I didn’t have a clue who she was," admits Oliver. Fifi adds: "The boys are like brothers to me and Allen does feel like a bit of a dad to me. He gets on really well with my own dad, and when I saw him again, we were just catching up on what had been happening in each other’s lives. He has two daughters now, who are really sweet. I’ve known him since I was around their age, so maybe I was practice for him."

Meanwhile, Hugh remains a friend to the teenagers, who recall fun and games on set when he was around. Over the years, they have kept in touch and the actor has visited their family homes. "I remember him introducing us to a secret door in the library at Highclere where we could hide," Oliver says. "There was also a 'magic fireplace' that used to turn on and off on its own. Hugh just told us to be ourselves and enjoy the moment."

© Clare Barker The children with their screen parents Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech

Fifi says: "Coming back to the castle, it doesn’t feel as though any time has passed; it feels as though we never left. When we had downtime, it was nice to walk around and explore; it’s so pretty. It didn’t feel like work because I was having so much fun. I have scenes with Michelle and she’s really talented. It’s so cool to see how a person can just get into a character. One minute, we’ll be talking, and then we’re shooting and she becomes Lady Mary."

© Clare Barker Hugh Bonneville felt like a real grandfather to the youngsters

Another person who always got into character was Dame Maggie, whom the youngsters admit could be a little intimidating when she became the formidable Dowager Countess of Grantham. "Everyone was on their best behaviour when Maggie was around," the twins' mother Clare says. "She was a really lovely lady, but she was very professional, so there was no running around or shouting when Maggie was there, because she got herself into character as soon as she arrived, and that’s how she stayed."

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

Location with thanks to www.hamseybelle.co.uk