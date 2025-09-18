Conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita Andrade clear up misconceptions about them in insight into marriage

Conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita Andrade know the world has a lot of questions about them, and they are addressing a few of them. The Mexico-born twins have lived far beyond the meager three-day life expectancy doctors gave them when they were born, and have opted out of undergoing separation surgery due to the neurological and potentially fatal risk it poses. They share some ribs, their circulatory system as well as their digestive and reproductive systems, but each have their own heart, a set of lungs and a stomach.

Now they are 25 years old, they are actively working, have over 256K subscribers on their YouTube, plus, Carmen is happily married to Daniel McCormack, who she met over Hinge in 2020, and married in October 2024. Speaking with People about the realities of their daily life and some of the intrusive questions they tend to get about their relationship, Carmen said: "I don't understand why people need to know about my private parts in order [to] humanize us."

© Instagram Carmen and Lupita are based in Connecticut

"I don't like being asked if I am ever going to love [Daniel]," Lupita added, emphasizing: "I love him as a brother. That's about it," as Daniel, 28, said: "People are obsessed with sex, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it's none of your [expletive] business."

Still, while they do for the most part tend to deflect questions about intimacy in their relationship, they did give some insight into how they navigate it. "I don't know how else to put it," Carmed said, adding that she's "not a very overly affectionate person that way." She went on: "I think there's a certain societal expectation that there needs to be affection the entire time within a relationship," and further shared: "All we do is joke around a lot of the time."

© Instagram Carmen met Daniel on Hinge in 2020

Carmen emphasized that at the end of the day, she and her husband always respect Lupita's boundaries and openly talk about anything they do or talk about that she might not be comfortable with. "Yeah, I have headphones and a phone. I don't care," Lupita maintained.

In fact, it was Lupita herself who encouraged her sister to go after her now-husband. "She's not really good at choosing guys, and I was like, 'You should choose that guy. He seems harmless,'" she revealed to People. "Now they've been together for almost five years."

© Instagram The couple married in Connecticut in 2024

As for what it was that made him stand out and so "harmless," Lupita confessed it was that he asked about their dog. "Honestly, it was the fact that he asked about my dog, more than anything," Carmen concurred.

"Just being a genuine person, having a funny personality. And I mean, look at her, she's adorable. I love my wife,” Daniel himself shared about what made him fall for Carmen, and noted: "We definitely shared that deep connection of loving animals."