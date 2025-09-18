Dolly Parton forced to skip major event following health scare

Dolly Parton sparked concern on Wednesday after missing her highly anticipated appearance at Dollywood, where she was set to announce the latest attraction coming to the theme park. Ahead of the news that the park would unveil the Night Flight Expedition ride in 2026, a video of the country legend was shown to the audience. In the clip, Dolly revealed that she was absent from the event because she was recovering from kidney stones and couldn't travel as per the doctor's orders.

"Hello Dollywood! It's me," she said. "I know — and I'm here, and you're there. And you're wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it'd given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"

Dolly continued: "He suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I'm there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it. Don't worry about me, I'm gonna be okay. Just can't do it today." The 79-year-old has had quite a turbulent year, what with the announcement of her Las Vegas residency and the Nashville premiere of her jukebox musical, Here You Come Again.

Tragically, she also lost her adoring husband, Carl Dean, in March. The couple, who were married for almost 60 years, were deeply devoted to each other. "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82," the star and their extended family shared in a statement.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time," the statement concluded. While she has kept busy since his death, the "Jolene" singer made the decision to put her career on hold as she grieved his loss.

© Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I Dolly revealed that she was recovering from kidney stones

"[There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can't do it," she said on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. "I will later. I'm just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas, but I think I won't finish it. I can't do it right now, because I got so many other things."

© DollyParton.com Her husband Carl passed away in March

"I can't afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now," she explained. "There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I'll write something else, though, if it comes. I'm just putting that all on hold." Carl was rarely seen at industry events, instead preferring to stay out of the spotlight.

© Instagram The couple were married for almost 60 years

The lovebirds first met outside their local laundromat in the Tennessee city after Dolly moved there at 18 years old. They tied the knot two years later in 1966, with only her mother as a witness. The pair never had kids, yet she is a doting godmother to popstar Miley Cyrus.