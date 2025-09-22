Kathy Griffin, 74, showcases her fresh-faced youthful look in latest outing

Comedian Kathy Griffin turned heads as she stepped out for a book event at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, where she showed off her radiant, age-defying appearance while supporting the launch of Hustler: 50 Years of Freedom.

In a series of photos, the 64-year-old star looked effortlessly stylish and full of energy. Sporting her signature fiery red locks in voluminous curls, Kathy opted for a laid-back yet polished ensemble, pairing a black satin varsity-style jacket with a crisp white blouse and relaxed-fit denim jeans. Her glowing complexion and bright smile added to the vibrant vibe of the day.

In one image, she beams alongside publisher Liz Goldwyn, holding a copy of the commemorative Hustler book. Another candid shot captures Kathy seated comfortably, microphone in hand, as she animatedly engages the audience in conversation, radiating the same bold charisma that has defined her decades-long career.

© Getty Images Author Liz Flynt and comedian Kathy Griffin

A close-up reveals her flawless makeup, a soft smokey eye, rosy cheeks, and a natural lip, that perfectly complemented her youthful glow. Her ensemble was finished with classic white sneakers and minimal jewelry, letting her confident energy take center stage.

Her appearance comes after the actress revealed she had undergone her third facelift on her Talk Your Head Off podcast.

"It’s my third. I know that’s so vain! I’m so vain for no reason. No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face. You come to hear my jokes, which is what I want," she said.

© Getty Images Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks during the signing event

Then, with a grin you could hear through the microphone, she added, "I don’t want you to come to care what I look like. I’m in Lululemon's today for God’s sake. I’m in my fat pants. I don’t have dysmorphia... I have a little."

If the reveal sounded breezy, it was also informed. Kathy made it clear she is not gatekeeping. She credited the work to Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, a name that carries weight across Hollywood vanity tables.

The shout-out arrived with a pop-culture footnote. Sia, the famously camera-shy hitmaker, praised him while presenting a Daytime Beauty Award in 2023. "I love him, I can’t say enough good about him," Sia said at the time, a testimonial that Kathy happily echoed.

© Getty Images At the signing event for Liz Flynt's new book "HUSTLERÂ®50: 50 Years Of Freedom"

Kathy did not stick to broad strokes. She was upfront about what the surgery entailed, ticking off the details like a stand-up set list.

There was a facelift, yes, but also a blepharoplasty, a so-called foxy eye lift, and "work on her chin." She even described the current state of play with a perfectly Griffin aside. "There’s a stitch in my chin, which you’re probably not going to see unless you’re under me, but not in that way" the two-time Emmy winner wisecracked.

And in case anyone was wondering if the process is painless, Kathy shut that down. "I’m going to be honest. It’s painful."