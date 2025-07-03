Inside Kathy Griffin's net worth and how she spends her money

Kathy Griffin is worth more than a pretty penny, however, she keeps her money under check by being financially literate.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian has made a name for herself through her popular reality TV series, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which aired for six seasons, and she's also co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve live coverage.

She knows a thing or two about how to not only stack up and save, but how to properly invest, and her mother Maggie Griffin taught her the ropes.

Kathy has made a name for herself through her popular reality TV series, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which aired for six seasons

In fact, her mother's financially savvy ways were inspired by hearing a story about an elderly woman who could only afford to eat cat food because she lost everything she had.

The hilarious comedian is raking in a whopping $40 million dollar net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Instead of splurging, the actress is careful about how she spends her hard-earned cash.

The comedian has a hefty net worth of $40 million

Firstly, one of the biggest purchases that the star has made was her luxurious 13,000 square feet Bel Air estate for a jaw-dropping $10.5 million.

The entertainer made the economically smart decision to fully invest into the property by paying it off fully, instead of taking on a mortgage. The wise move helped the performer save loads of money on what would have been accumulated interest from paying the house off month-by-month.

Secondly, we understand that with such a busy lifestyle that's full of traveling, it's hard to cut corners on every cost. Due to Kathy's demanding tours, she sometimes has to spend a hefty $50,000 on a private flight.

Kathy made the smart move of fully purchasing her house so she wouldn't have a mortgage

Believe it or not, but when you fly private, the food and drinks are not included, therefore the comedian brings her own food on board to save money.

Thirdly, Kathy listens to the valuable advice of financial advisors such as Suze Orman. The TV star told Kathy that in order to maintain her lifestyle, the performer needs to make at least $10 million per year.

On top of that needed high earning, Kathy has publicly shared that she has a massive $32 million saved, per How to Be Amazing Podcast with Michael Ian Black. Lastly, the comedian understands her math and she knows when an opportunity is worth it, versus when it simply isn't.

The comedian also brings her own food and drinks onto private flight to save money

Kathy recently shared on her YouTube channel that she was given the once in a lifetime chance to become a permanent host on The View.

The sought-after position also came with a nice payout of $1.4 million, however, she turned it down. She explained: "I am just going to be honest, I had to turn it down because at the time between doing My Life on the D-List and touring, I was making about $10 [million] a year."