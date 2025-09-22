Jennie Garth looks stunning as she steps out with two of her daughters at Hollywood event

A host of celebrities turned out for the annual Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday, September 21 in Los Angeles. From striking gowns and playful minis to bold power suits and shimmering accessories, celebrities including Jennie Garth with two of her daughters, Denise Richards, Ashley Graham and more brought their most stylish looks to the purple carpet to celebrate the annual event. HELLO! takes a look at some of the styles on show…
Jennie Garth with daughters Fiona and Lola
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum looked radiant in a striped halter maxi, joined by her daughters in chic floral-inspired summer looks.
Denise Richards
The Wild Ones actress stunned in a cream and blush floral mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, teamed with strappy heels and a metallic clutch.
Ashley Graham
The model wore a chic belted black dress with a daring thigh-high split, finishing the look with sleek sandals and soft waves.
Meagan Good
The actress and model turned heads in a shimmering blue strapless mini dress, styled with silver pumps and a glittering micro-bag.
Tiffany Haddish
The comedian dazzled in a monochrome ensemble with a white asymmetric top and pleated lemon skirt, paired with strappy black heels.
Holly Robinson Peete
The actress brought bold colour in a floral-print power suit, worn with a satin camisole and vibrant blue peep-toe heels.
Michelle Stafford
The Young and the Restless star kept it elegant in a blush bandage gown with a plunging neckline, accessorised with a sparkling silver clutch.
Sam Asghari and Brooke Irvine
The pair coordinated in monochrome chic - Sam in a sharp double-breasted suit and Brooke in a ruffled white crop and pleated skirt.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage