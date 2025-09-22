Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennie Garth looks stunning as she steps out with two of her daughters at Hollywood event
The purple carpet was sparkling with glamour as Hollywood stars stepped out for this year’s annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles.

Jennie Garth is seen on the streets of Manhattan on July 25, 2024 in New York City© James Devaney
Nicola Conville
Nicola ConvilleFeatures Writer
2 minutes ago
A host of celebrities turned out for the annual Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday, September 21 in Los Angeles. From striking gowns and playful minis to bold power suits and shimmering accessories, celebrities including Jennie Garth with two of her daughters, Denise Richards, Ashley Graham and more brought their most stylish looks to the purple carpet to celebrate the annual event. HELLO! takes a look at some of the styles on show…

Jennie Garth with daughters Fiona and Lola© River / MEGA

Jennie Garth with daughters Fiona and Lola

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum looked radiant in a striped halter maxi, joined by her daughters in chic floral-inspired summer looks.

Denise Richards sported a pretty dress© River / MEGA

Denise Richards

The Wild Ones actress stunned in a cream and blush floral mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, teamed with strappy heels and a metallic clutch.

Ashley is chic in black© River / MEGA

Ashley Graham

The model wore a chic belted black dress with a daring thigh-high split, finishing the look with sleek sandals and soft waves.

Actress and model Meagan Good© River / MEGA

Meagan Good

The actress and model turned heads in a shimmering blue strapless mini dress, styled with silver pumps and a glittering micro-bag.

Tiffany Haddish© River / MEGA

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian dazzled in a monochrome ensemble with a white asymmetric top and pleated lemon skirt, paired with strappy black heels.

Holly looking fresh on the purple carpet© River / MEGA

Holly Robinson Peete

The actress brought bold colour in a floral-print power suit, worn with a satin camisole and vibrant blue peep-toe heels.

Michelle is pretty in pink© River / MEGA

Michelle Stafford

The Young and the Restless star kept it elegant in a blush bandage gown with a plunging neckline, accessorised with a sparkling silver clutch.

Sam and Brooke in monochrome style© River / MEGA

Sam Asghari and Brooke Irvine

The pair coordinated in monochrome chic - Sam in a sharp double-breasted suit and Brooke in a ruffled white crop and pleated skirt.

