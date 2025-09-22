Jennie Garth looks stunning as she steps out with two of her daughters at Hollywood event

A host of celebrities turned out for the annual Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday, September 21 in Los Angeles. From striking gowns and playful minis to bold power suits and shimmering accessories, celebrities including Jennie Garth with two of her daughters, Denise Richards, Ashley Graham and more brought their most stylish looks to the purple carpet to celebrate the annual event. HELLO! takes a look at some of the styles on show…

© River / MEGA Jennie Garth with daughters Fiona and Lola The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum looked radiant in a striped halter maxi, joined by her daughters in chic floral-inspired summer looks.

© River / MEGA Denise Richards The Wild Ones actress stunned in a cream and blush floral mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, teamed with strappy heels and a metallic clutch.

© River / MEGA Ashley Graham The model wore a chic belted black dress with a daring thigh-high split, finishing the look with sleek sandals and soft waves.



© River / MEGA Meagan Good The actress and model turned heads in a shimmering blue strapless mini dress, styled with silver pumps and a glittering micro-bag.

© River / MEGA Tiffany Haddish The comedian dazzled in a monochrome ensemble with a white asymmetric top and pleated lemon skirt, paired with strappy black heels.

© River / MEGA Holly Robinson Peete The actress brought bold colour in a floral-print power suit, worn with a satin camisole and vibrant blue peep-toe heels.

© River / MEGA Michelle Stafford The Young and the Restless star kept it elegant in a blush bandage gown with a plunging neckline, accessorised with a sparkling silver clutch.