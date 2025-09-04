Skip to main contentSkip to footer
13 times celebrities wore the same outfit on the red carpet
From fashion faux pas to chic coordination, here are all the times celebrities had us seeing double with their style choices

Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston during 1998 MTV Video Music Awards at Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)© FilmMagic, Inc,Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
We couldn’t get enough of Julia Roberts’ elevated casual blazer-and-jeans combo at last week’s Venice Film Festival – and apparently Amanda Seyfried couldn’t either.

After spotting Julia’s chic look at the After the Hunt photo-call, Amanda took to stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram to let her know she wanted to wear the same outfit. Fast-forward to her own photo-call for The Testament of Ann Lee, Amanda stunned in the exact same Versace ensemble.

While this planned twinning moment captured seamless style synergy, red carpet double-ups haven’t always been so coordinated, with celebs finding themselves in unexpected fashion face-offs. We’ve rounded up 13 of the most iconic celebrity outfit twinning moments that prove great fashion is simply better in pairs. 

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Singers Pink and Shakira attend the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) © WireImage

The singers stunned in matching Balmain numbers

Pink and Shakira – 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Singers Pink and Shakira both rocked up to the red carpet of the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in the same glittering Balmain leather mini dress. The songstresses were both good sports, posing for photos together and laughing about their unexpected twinning moment.

Alexandra Daddario, Brie Larson© Getty Images

Brie and Alexandra were visions in polka-dots

Brie Larson and Alexandra Daddario – Filming Italy 2024

Actresses Brie Larson and Alexandra Daddario were both stylishly in sync at the Filming Italy 2024 press conference. The actresses both appeared on the red carpet in matching Dôen polka-dot dresses.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 27: Actors Aubrey Plaza (L) and Elizabeth Olsen arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Neon's 'Ingrid Goes West' at ArcLight Hollywood on July 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

The close friends staged the style clash for their film premiere

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen – Ingrid Goes West premiere, 2017

The two co-stars happily posed for the pictures at the premiere of their film Ingrid Goes West in 2017, both intentionally wearing the same Marc Jacobs dress and Sophia Webster heels. The matching looks are a reference to Aubrey’s character’s obsession with Olsen’s in the film, and the actresses even pretended to fight on the red carpet.

Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)© WireImage

Whitney and Mariah's "diva-off" went down in fashion history

Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey – 1998 MTV Video Music Awards

Vocal powerhouses Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey both wore identical custom Vera Wang dresses to open the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards – until they both removed parts of their gowns on stage to unveil two daring and different looks. The stunt was a cheeky nod to the rumoured rivalry between them, with the divas instead showcasing playful camaraderie.

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang© Getty Images

The actresses twinned in contrasting light and dark Chloé looks

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang – 2023 Met Gala

Actress Olivia Wilde and previous editor-in-chief of Vogue China Margaret Zhang sported near identical vintage Chloé gowns to the 2023 Met Gala, inspired by a Karl Lagerfeld design from 1983. Both attendees made the gown their own, with Olivia optioning for the white and gold version while Margaret paired her darker design with sunglasses. Olivia reposted an Instagram story of the pair with the caption “Great minds😎”.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Models Natasha Poly (L) and Irina Shayk attend Unitas Third Annual Gala Against Human Trafficking at Capitale on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Natasha and Irina both commanded the carpet in similar fiery ensembles

Natasha Poly and Irina Shayk – UNITAS Gala, 2017

Models Natasha Poly and Irina Shayk both stunned in near-identical electric red-orange gowns at the 2017 UNITAS Gala in New York. The close friends happily posed for pictures, with Irina sharing a picture of the pair laughing on her social media with the caption “Always the best time with my @natashapoly 💥💋”.

HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 22: Jamie Lee Curtis and Sigourney Weaver arrive at the "You Again" Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on September 22, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)© WireImage

The iconic actresses perfectly pulled off this fashion stunt

Jamie Lee Curtis and Sigourney Weaver – You Again premiere, 2010

Actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Sigourney Weaver showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of their film You Again in 2010 wearing identical teal David Meister dresses, striking a pose side by side. The perfectly coordinated stunt was a playful nod to a memorable scene from the film.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion speak onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua and Megan payed homage to Mariah and Whitney with their faux fashion flub

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion – 2022 Grammy Awards

While presenting the Best New Artist award to Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Grammys, singers Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreated Mariah and Whitney’s iconic twinning moment, appearing on stage in identical Versace gowns. To remedy the fashion faux pas, Donatella Versace herself worked her magic and gave the singers a split-second makeover.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Elizabeth Stewart, Julia Roberts arrives at the 2018 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)© WireImage

Julia and Elizabeth rocked their coordinating purple ensembles

Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Stewart – InStyle Awards, 2018

Actress Julia Roberts and celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart were both matching visions in lilac at the InStyle Awards in 2018, wearing Givenchy pantsuits teamed with thick-rimmed glasses. With both of them picking up major fashion awards at the event, Julia said it would be a chance for the long-time collaborators to do something fun.

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 11: Swimsuit models Sara Sampaio and Emily Ratajkowski attend the Sports Illustrated 2015 Swimsuit Takes Over Nashville With Kings of Leon event on February 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)© Rick Diamond,Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Sara and Emily were visions in orange as they lit up the red carpet

Sara Sampaio and Emily Ratajkowski – Sports Illustrated event, 2015

Models Sara Sampaio and Emily Ratajkowski dazzled in identical tangerine-hued Cushnie et Ochs dresses at a 2015 Sports Illustrated event in Nashville, Tennessee. The stars both took to Instagram to address the supposed style blunder, with Sara captioning a snap of the pair with the hashtag “#greatmindsthinkalike”.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union speak onstage during the 2015 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Laverne and Gabrielle both owned their identical looks

Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union – 2015 BET Awards

At the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, audiences did a double take when actresses Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union rocked up to present an award wearing the exact same white gown, featuring glittering gold accents and a thigh-high slit. This matching moment was another ode to Mariah and Whitney’s legendary skit.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Actresses Julianne Hough (L) and Olivia Munn attend the DirecTV Super Saturday Night co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)© Getty Images for DirecTV

Julianne and Olivia hilariously posed for pics in their super similar suits

Julianne Hough and Olivia Munn – DirecTV Super Saturday Night party, 2016

Actresses Julianne Hough and Olivia Munn were mirror images of each other at the 2016 DirecTV Super Saturday Night party, with the pair stepping out in near-identical white pantsuits and matching blazers. The stars laughed the coincidence off, striking a series of fun poses for the camera.

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Miley Cyrus and Kim Cattrall are seen filming on set for the movie " Sex in the City 2" on the Streets of Manhattan on October 17, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic) © FilmMagic

The red carpet scene of Kim and Miley is iconic amongst fans

Kim Cattrall and Miley Cyrus – Sex and the City 2 filming, 2009

While technically a scene from the film, we couldn't resist including the unforgettable moment where Kim Cattrall rocked an identical sequin mini dress and studded belt alongside Miley Cyrus in Sex and the City 2 (2010). The pair had fans in a frenzy with on-set photos capturing their playful poses together ahead of the film’s release.

