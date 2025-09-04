13 times celebrities wore the same outfit on the red carpet

We couldn’t get enough of Julia Roberts’ elevated casual blazer-and-jeans combo at last week’s Venice Film Festival – and apparently Amanda Seyfried couldn’t either.

After spotting Julia’s chic look at the After the Hunt photo-call, Amanda took to stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram to let her know she wanted to wear the same outfit. Fast-forward to her own photo-call for The Testament of Ann Lee, Amanda stunned in the exact same Versace ensemble.

While this planned twinning moment captured seamless style synergy, red carpet double-ups haven’t always been so coordinated, with celebs finding themselves in unexpected fashion face-offs. We’ve rounded up 13 of the most iconic celebrity outfit twinning moments that prove great fashion is simply better in pairs.

© WireImage The singers stunned in matching Balmain numbers Pink and Shakira – 2009 MTV Video Music Awards Singers Pink and Shakira both rocked up to the red carpet of the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in the same glittering Balmain leather mini dress. The songstresses were both good sports, posing for photos together and laughing about their unexpected twinning moment.

© Getty Images Brie and Alexandra were visions in polka-dots Brie Larson and Alexandra Daddario – Filming Italy 2024 Actresses Brie Larson and Alexandra Daddario were both stylishly in sync at the Filming Italy 2024 press conference. The actresses both appeared on the red carpet in matching Dôen polka-dot dresses.

© FilmMagic The close friends staged the style clash for their film premiere Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen – Ingrid Goes West premiere, 2017 The two co-stars happily posed for the pictures at the premiere of their film Ingrid Goes West in 2017, both intentionally wearing the same Marc Jacobs dress and Sophia Webster heels. The matching looks are a reference to Aubrey’s character’s obsession with Olsen’s in the film, and the actresses even pretended to fight on the red carpet.



© WireImage Whitney and Mariah's "diva-off" went down in fashion history Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey – 1998 MTV Video Music Awards Vocal powerhouses Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey both wore identical custom Vera Wang dresses to open the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards – until they both removed parts of their gowns on stage to unveil two daring and different looks. The stunt was a cheeky nod to the rumoured rivalry between them, with the divas instead showcasing playful camaraderie.



© Getty Images The actresses twinned in contrasting light and dark Chloé looks Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang – 2023 Met Gala Actress Olivia Wilde and previous editor-in-chief of Vogue China Margaret Zhang sported near identical vintage Chloé gowns to the 2023 Met Gala, inspired by a Karl Lagerfeld design from 1983. Both attendees made the gown their own, with Olivia optioning for the white and gold version while Margaret paired her darker design with sunglasses. Olivia reposted an Instagram story of the pair with the caption “Great minds😎”.



Natasha and Irina both commanded the carpet in similar fiery ensembles Natasha Poly and Irina Shayk – UNITAS Gala, 2017 Models Natasha Poly and Irina Shayk both stunned in near-identical electric red-orange gowns at the 2017 UNITAS Gala in New York. The close friends happily posed for pictures, with Irina sharing a picture of the pair laughing on her social media with the caption “Always the best time with my @natashapoly ”.

© WireImage The iconic actresses perfectly pulled off this fashion stunt Jamie Lee Curtis and Sigourney Weaver – You Again premiere, 2010 Actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Sigourney Weaver showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of their film You Again in 2010 wearing identical teal David Meister dresses, striking a pose side by side. The perfectly coordinated stunt was a playful nod to a memorable scene from the film.



© Getty Images for The Recording Academy Dua and Megan payed homage to Mariah and Whitney with their faux fashion flub Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion – 2022 Grammy Awards While presenting the Best New Artist award to Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Grammys, singers Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreated Mariah and Whitney’s iconic twinning moment, appearing on stage in identical Versace gowns. To remedy the fashion faux pas, Donatella Versace herself worked her magic and gave the singers a split-second makeover.



© WireImage Julia and Elizabeth rocked their coordinating purple ensembles Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Stewart – InStyle Awards, 2018 Actress Julia Roberts and celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart were both matching visions in lilac at the InStyle Awards in 2018, wearing Givenchy pantsuits teamed with thick-rimmed glasses. With both of them picking up major fashion awards at the event, Julia said it would be a chance for the long-time collaborators to do something fun.



© Rick Diamond,Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Sara and Emily were visions in orange as they lit up the red carpet Sara Sampaio and Emily Ratajkowski – Sports Illustrated event, 2015 Models Sara Sampaio and Emily Ratajkowski dazzled in identical tangerine-hued Cushnie et Ochs dresses at a 2015 Sports Illustrated event in Nashville, Tennessee. The stars both took to Instagram to address the supposed style blunder, with Sara captioning a snap of the pair with the hashtag “#greatmindsthinkalike”.



© FilmMagic Laverne and Gabrielle both owned their identical looks Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union – 2015 BET Awards At the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, audiences did a double take when actresses Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union rocked up to present an award wearing the exact same white gown, featuring glittering gold accents and a thigh-high slit. This matching moment was another ode to Mariah and Whitney’s legendary skit.



© Getty Images for DirecTV Julianne and Olivia hilariously posed for pics in their super similar suits Julianne Hough and Olivia Munn – DirecTV Super Saturday Night party, 2016 Actresses Julianne Hough and Olivia Munn were mirror images of each other at the 2016 DirecTV Super Saturday Night party, with the pair stepping out in near-identical white pantsuits and matching blazers. The stars laughed the coincidence off, striking a series of fun poses for the camera.

