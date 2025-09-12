Victoria Beckham makes style U-turn in casual T-shirt - and Dorothy heels

Victoria Beckham added an unusual pop of colour to her casual outfit during a recent shopping spree in New York City. The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer elevated her plain look with a shocking flash of red on her feet as she strolled around the grey city streets. Donning her signature pair of oversized dark black sunglasses, the 51-year-old mother of four paired an ankle-length charcoal grey pencil skirt with a plain white t-shirt for her day out.

Despite carrying a teal Birkin bag with gold accents on her forearm, it was her choice of footwear that turned heads while she went about her errands. Channelling her inner Dorothy Gale, Scary Spice strutted in a pair of Wizard of Oz-esque bright red patent heels. She accessorised her daytime outfit with a gold watch on her wrist and a collection of bracelets. The designer kept her makeup light and let her brunette hair fall around her shoulders in loose waves.

Behind the scenes with VB

Victoria’s latest trip to New York came as the poster for her upcoming collaboration with Netflix dropped online. Offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the reality behind her iconic name, the streaming service announced they were releasing a new series about the ex-pop star. Alongside the series’ promotional image, the Netflix UK Instagram account penned a note that said: “VICTORIA BECKHAM - From the makers of the Emmy award-winning BECKHAM and the award-winning director of Michelle Obama’s Becoming - launching 9 October 2025, only on Netflix”.

© Mayo / BACKGRID Victoria Beckham paired an ankle-length charcoal grey pencil skirt with a plain white t-shirt and red heels for her day out

In the poster, Victoria was captured wearing a simple, crisp white shirt to showcase her latest project. She wore neutral, light makeup on her face with a subtle smoky eye and painted her nails a muted pale pink colour. Her hair was styled to fall straight down her face for the headshot. She accessorised exclusively with diamonds, wearing a two-tiered diamond bracelet on one wrist and a small diamond-encrusted ring on her pinky finger. The wife of footballer David Beckham, 50, completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings that also featured a diamond.

© Instagram She announced that her new behind-the-scenes docu-series with Netflix will be released in October

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Victoria shares her four children with her husband David Beckham

The documentary-style series promises to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the star’s working life as well as her relationship and family life. She is a mother to four children, Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, Harper Seven, 14, whom she shares with her husband of 25 years, David.