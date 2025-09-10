Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's model daughter Apple nabs 'nepo' gig

Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s daughter Apple has just landed a 'nepo' gig in London just two years after making her modelling debut. Following closely in her famous mother's fashionable footsteps, the 21-year-old has been announced as the face of London-based fashion label self-portrait. The exciting news was revealed on Apple's Instagram account with a series of candid pictures of Apple wearing the new collaborative pieces. self-portrait also announced the news on their Instagram page with a video of the 21-year-old saying: "It is me, miss Apple Blythe Alison Martin, coming to you from the floor in a gorg self-portrait little baby tee and these cute ass earrings," she says in the clip. "And I'm so excited to be the new Miss self-portrait and for the campaign to come out."

Apple's budding fashion career

Apple made her foray into the fashion world back in 2023 when she debuted on the runway for Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week. During an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna last year, Gwyneth revealed that her daughter frequently scours through her closet in search of some '90s vintage pieces. She said: "She loves to go into the archive and try things on, and it’s really fun."

Gwyneth's daughter has also admitted to stealing her mom's iconic archival pieces. "I'll sneak into her closet and steal little things. My absolute favourite stuff is her old Calvin Klein from the ’90s. I have a lot of it and it’s the best thing in the world," she said. "Going into her archive closet is just heaven on earth."

Beyond the runway, Apple has also made her editorial debut after she was featured in a spread for Interview Magazine back in April. Draped in Chanel, Burberry, and Thom Browne, Apple proved she is destined for high fashion. One of the snaps showed the model lounging on a velvet blue sofa dressed in a frilly pink camisole set from Chloé.

Apple announced the collaboration via a series of selfies posted to her Instagram

In the interview, Apple discussed how she is still learning what her own sense of fashion style is. "I feel like my style hasn’t been fully actualised yet, but I’m slowly getting more into it. Day to day, I’m wearing Doc Martens – my red Oxfords, jeans, a white t-shirt, and a jacket— but then I have my fun and fabulous stuff. Honestly, the Interview shoot made me be like, oh my god, I need to start having more fun and not be scared," she shared.