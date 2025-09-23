Former Bengals star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45 — read team president's emotional statement

Rudi Johnson, a former running back for the Cincinnati Bengals and considered one of the franchise's greatest rushers, has tragically passed away aged 45. TMZ was the first to break the news, reporting that he'd passed away just after midnight on Tuesday, September 23 in his home state of Florida. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but the NFL star was mourned by many in the football world, including his former team, which shared a statement confirming the news a few hours after.

"The Cincinnati Bengals mourn the passing of former halfback Rudi Johnson, a Pro Bowler who played for the team from 2001-07 and is among the top rushers in franchise history," their statement read, including a few words from Bengals president Mike Brown, praising his skills and saying they were "deeply saddened."

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," he shared. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

Born Burudi Ali Johnson in Virginia, Johnson began his football career in high school before beginning his official stint at Butler Community College in Kansas. He played for two years with Butler before transferring to Auburn University, finishing his career with 324 rushing attempts for 1567 yards, a school single-season record.

Rudi Johnson of the Cincinnati Bengals has passed away aged 45

The official Auburn Football social media page also mourned Johnson's passing with a statement that read: We mourn the loss of 2000 SEC Player of the Year Rudi Johnson. One of the best to ever wear the orange and blue. Rudi's family, friends & teammates are in our prayers," playing for the team the Auburn Tigers, and was nicknamed the "Auburn Rambler."

"He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend."

Johnson was selected in the fourth round of the 2001 draft by the Bengals, and served as their running back for a total of eight seasons, although saw very little play in his first two seasons before gaining more field time and earning fame for his rushing. He was selected to the Pro Bowl with the Bengals in 2004 as well.

After his stint with the Bengals, Johnson played with the Detroit Lions for a single season

Johnson played with the Bengals until 2007, when a trade fell through and he was released by the team. He then joined the Detroit Lions for a single season, where he had 237 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 88 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. He retired from the NFL in 2008 and has since led a more private life.

Johnson receded from the spotlight after his 2008 retirement from the NFL

In 2005, Johnson and his mother Janice established the Rudi Johnson Foundation, aiming to "give back" to his community and hoping to work "with family and children in order to enhance and stabilize their lives and to support learning opportunities for children that may not have been possible otherwise." Johnson was believed to have been suffering from mental health issues, also stemming from the effects of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), caused by repeated trauma to the head.