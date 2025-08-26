What are quarterback Tommy DeVito's net worth, salary, and career earnings?

NFL quarterback Tommy DeVito was waived from the New York Giants on Tuesday. The fan favorite, who is lovingly called "Tommy Cutlets", joined the Giants in 2023 and successfully led the team to three straight wins. At the time, Tommy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. During his 2024 season, the 27-year-old wasn't as successful. The news comes as the Giants prepare for their first season with Russell Wilson as quarterback. While fans might be upset by the change, Tommy is sure to be a success in other ways.

Who is Tommy DeVito?

Tommy was born and raised in New Jersey where he fell in love with football. He was named All-State and even played in the Under Armor All American Game – a high school football all-star game welcoming players from across the country and held in Florida.

© Getty Images Tommy quickly became a fan favorite

After high school, Tommy played for Syracuse University. In 2020, he had a successful first four games of the season before he suffered a season-ending leg injury against Duke University. During his last season of college football, Tommy transferred to Illinois.

After six seasons in college, Tommy went professional. In 2023, Tommy was signed by the Giants for a two-year $1.665 million contract as an undrafted free agent. He quickly became a fan favorite, garnering the nickname "Tommy Cutlets" because of his Italian heritage and love of eating his mother's homemade chicken cutlets.

Another piece of Tommy's lore that fans love, because his family lived so close to the Giants' facilities, he lived at home with his parents during his first season with the team.

© Getty Images Tommy lived with his parents during his first season

At the end of his first season in the NFL, Tommy won the But Light Celebration of the Year award. In 2024, Tommy was no longer the starting quarterback. He started as the third-stringer behind Daniel Jones and Drew Lock – who formerly played for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

On November 24, Tommy played in his first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a controversial move, the Buccaneers quarterback, Baker Mayfield, mocked Tommy by mimicking his Italian hand gesture after he scored a touchdown near the end of the first half. Unfortunately, Tommy suffered an injury and put him back on the bench.

And at the end of the 2024 season, Tommy signed a one-year $1.03 million contract. His annual salary of $915,000 cushions any financial woes.

© Getty Images Tommy played for Syracuse in college

What will Tommy do now?

As of this morning, Tommy is no longer on the New York Giants. But, he will be paid for his time served on the team. Unfortunately, most of his contract with the Giants was unguaranteed, which means they waived him without any additional financial responsibilities.

Just because Tommy was cut from the team doesn't mean his career in the NFL is over. Because of his success in the league, he is available to sign with any other team.

© Getty Images Tommy can play for another NFL team

Tommy also has many endorsement deals, due to his "Tommy Cutlets" nicknames. He worked with Rao's Homemade Sauce, Dunkin Donuts, and Pizza Hut.