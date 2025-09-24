Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All about Cleveland Guardians' David Fry's family life with pregnant wife as he recovers from brutal face injury
The Cleveland Guardians hitter, who has been married to wife Rebekah Fry since 2021, was hit in the face during a game against the Detroit Tigers

David Fry #6 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 22, 2025 in Sacramento, California© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
On Tuesday, September 23, Cleveland Guardians hitter David Fry was taken to hospital after he was struck in the face by a pitch during his team's win against the Detroit Tigers. The 99mph ball, from Detroit's Tarik Skubal, missed the bat completely and hit David in the face during the sixth inning. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt later told reporters that he "stayed conscious the whole time." The team in a statement has since since shared that he suffered a broken nose among other facial fractures, and though he won't need surgery, he is expected to spend the next six to eight weeks in recovery.

David himself hasn't shared any updates to his social media, and neither has his wife Rebekah Fry, with whom he is expecting his second child. Scroll below for what we know about the couple and their family.

David Fry #6 of the Cleveland Guardians fouls a bunt off his face during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio© Getty Images

David's background

David, 29, is originally from Irving, Texas, and went to school in Northwestern State University, where he played for the Northwestern State Demons. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and was named an All-Star the following year.

David Fry with his wife Rebekah Fry© Instagram

His relationship with Rebekah

Rebekah also went to school at Northwestern State University, per her LinkedIn, and the couple presumably met there. According to her Instagram, the couple got engaged in November 2020; in a post at the time, Rebekah wrote: "Over the years - I prayed, I waited, I gave up and I prayed some more. God provided in the very best way, and He far exceeded every expectation (as I knew He would). I get to spend the rest of my life with a man who loves Jesus & our families, who treats me like a queen, and my personal favorite, who reminds me of my daddy."

David Fry with his wife Rebekah Fry© Instagram

Their nuptials

The couple tied the knot in Shreveport, Louisiana, one year after their engagement.

David Fry with his wife Rebekah Fry© Instagram

Rebekah's career

According to her LinkedIn, Rebekah has worked as an Affiliate Manager for Dani Austin since 2020, and previously worked as an Executive Administrative Assistant for the Dallas Cowboys.

David Fry with his wife Rebekah Fry© Instagram

They have a daughter and another on the way

On September 27, 2023, Rebekah and David welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Evelyn Raye Fry. "Our hearts tripled in size yesterday as we welcomed the most perfect angel baby into this world. What sweet & precious evidence of God’s goodness. Thank you Jesus for this gift!" Rebekah wrote on Instagram at the time. Back in April, with the help of his teammate Steven Kwan, David had their gender reveal during a game against the Yankees, and confirmed they are expecting another girl.

