All about Cleveland Guardians' David Fry's family life with pregnant wife as he recovers from brutal face injury

On Tuesday, September 23, Cleveland Guardians hitter David Fry was taken to hospital after he was struck in the face by a pitch during his team's win against the Detroit Tigers. The 99mph ball, from Detroit's Tarik Skubal, missed the bat completely and hit David in the face during the sixth inning. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt later told reporters that he "stayed conscious the whole time." The team in a statement has since since shared that he suffered a broken nose among other facial fractures, and though he won't need surgery, he is expected to spend the next six to eight weeks in recovery.

David himself hasn't shared any updates to his social media, and neither has his wife Rebekah Fry, with whom he is expecting his second child. Scroll below for what we know about the couple and their family.

1/ 5 © Getty Images David's background David, 29, is originally from Irving, Texas, and went to school in Northwestern State University, where he played for the Northwestern State Demons. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and was named an All-Star the following year.



2/ 5 © Instagram His relationship with Rebekah Rebekah also went to school at Northwestern State University, per her LinkedIn, and the couple presumably met there. According to her Instagram, the couple got engaged in November 2020; in a post at the time, Rebekah wrote: "Over the years - I prayed, I waited, I gave up and I prayed some more. God provided in the very best way, and He far exceeded every expectation (as I knew He would). I get to spend the rest of my life with a man who loves Jesus & our families, who treats me like a queen, and my personal favorite, who reminds me of my daddy."



3/ 5 © Instagram Their nuptials The couple tied the knot in Shreveport, Louisiana, one year after their engagement.



4/ 5 © Instagram Rebekah's career According to her LinkedIn, Rebekah has worked as an Affiliate Manager for Dani Austin since 2020, and previously worked as an Executive Administrative Assistant for the Dallas Cowboys.

