Mark Cavendish's family life – from model wife to adorable children who regularly support father

Mark Cavendish will no doubt be full of emotions on Tuesday night as the star cyclist is awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports Personality of the Year.

The 39-year-old has had a stellar career, where he has won 35 stages at the Tour de France, a record amount, alongside a further 17 wins at the Giro d'Italia and three at the Vuelta a Espana. Beside the cyclist at every turn has been his beautiful wife and their four children, and they no doubt will be supporting the star as he collects his award.

© Samir Hussein Mark and Peta have been an item since 2010

Here's all you need to know about the star athlete's family life…

Wife Peta Todd

Mark has been married to glamour model Peta Todd since 2013. The couple first crossed paths in November 2010 in California with Mark competing in races in the American city.

The couple were together for three years before they walked down the aisle on 5 October 2013, their wedding venue was One Mayfair, a church in central London.

Mark and Peta have been married for over a decade View post on Instagram

Alongside her modelling career, Peta is known for her charity work, especially with Help for Heroes, and the pair requested their wedding guests donate to the charity and Right To Play instead of giving them wedding gifts.

Reflecting on their marriage in 2017, Mark sweetly penned: "4 years ago today, I married the most incredible person I've ever met @petatoddlar. She'd probably tell you different, but for me it's absolutely flown by. My absolute rock. I love you."

Children

Mark and Peta share four children and Mark is also a stepfather to Peta's son, Finnbar, from her previous relationship.

When Mark won at the Tour de France this year, he was joined on the podium by Delilah, 12, Frey, eight, Casper, six, and Ashford, one, who the star held aloft even as she had a small tantrum. Mark's children looked incredibly proud of their father with Delilah holding a bouquet of flowers that he had been gifted and Casper sported his father's team's shirt.

© Dario Belingheri Mark's children have supported him throughout his career

Mark paid tribute to his family following his record-breaking achievement, posting: "Thank you @petatoddlar and my beautiful children for making me the luckiest man in the world."

The father-of-four has previously hinted that his children might follow him into the sporting world. In an interview with the Mirror last year, he explained: "Ashford is obsessed with the bike and she's only 11 months. Casper was on his balance bike at the same age. He was never watching Peppa Pig, he was watching cycling and he still does."

© Dario Belingheri The cyclist is often away from his family due to his career

Speaking to the PA, Peta reflected on the toll Mark's career had taken due to him needing to regularly be away from his children. "I love Mark, I would much prefer to be with him all the time, but I'm also quite independent, I've got like 6,000 children so I'm never sitting here twiddling my thumbs!" she joked.

"My big thing is, I know it's not forever… It's hard for the kids but they've never known anything different. Apart from the youngest, she's only two, they understand. They see him on TV and they can make sense of where he is and what he's doing."