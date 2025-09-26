'70s child star looks unrecognizable in latest outing

Child star Rachel Lindsay Greenbush stole our hearts in the iconic TV show Little House on the Prairie, which ran for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983. Rachel portrayed Carrie Ingalls on the show, alongside her identical twin sister, Sidney, and was easily recognizable for her thick brunette braids and stunning smile. The star looked so different from her mischievous character during a recent outing in Los Angeles alongside her husband, Danny Sanchez, as they ran errands together. She donned a red V-neck T-shirt featuring black floral designs, as well as black yoga pants.

Rachel completed the look with black sneakers and a white backpack, as her thick brunette hair flowed down her back. Her husband was by her side, looking laid-back in dark jeans and a printed tee. The duo first met on the set of Little House when they were both children, yet lost touch for years before reconnecting decades later.

"He lived one canyon over, and so he used to sneak onto set, and because he never disrupted the set or the filming, or the schedule or anything like that, Michael [Landon] used to let him stay," Rachel revealed during the Hallmark Channel reunion special. "So, he would hang out with the crew members, and then we lost contact, and we met exactly 30 years later in 2007."

The couple then married in 2014 under the tree where they first met.The 55-year-old was born into an acting family, with her father being Billy Green Bush, who appeared in projects like M*A*S*H, Gunsmoke and Electra Glide in Blue. The twins' first acting gig was in the TV movie Sunshine, in which they played Jill Hayden.

The director of the film recommended them to Michael Landon for Little House, and they were hired to play the third Ingalls daughter. After their time on the show came to an end, Rachel guest-starred in Matt Houston in 1983, and Sidney nabbed a role in Hambone and Hillie in the same year. They also appeared in advertisements for Doublemint gum, KFC and Mattel Toys.

© Getty Images Rachel earned an accounting degree after high school

After graduating high school, Rachel earned her accounting degree from California Lutheran University, yet dabbled in acting on the side. Her sister became a sales system administrator for a residential builder. Throughout the years, Rachel has kept the Little House legacy alive and frequently appears at fan events. She shared her thoughts on the Netflix reboot of the show, which was announced by the streaming giant in January 2025.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images She starred on the show alongside her twin sister, Sidney

"I think it's great," she told Remind. "I think with social media, we tend to think of ourselves more as individuals – and in the story of the series and the books, it's more about community as a whole, and your neighbor. And I think that's needed more today." She explained that "a lot of the fans have really craved more historical content in the story," adding, "I can't wait to see it come out, I can't wait to watch it."

© WireImage Rachel is supportive of the reboot

The reboot will be executive-produced by Trip Friendly, whose father, Ed Friendly, produced the original series. "It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father's legacy and adapt Wilder's classic American stories for a 21st-century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series," Trip shared in a statement.