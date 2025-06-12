Netflix's reboot of beloved period drama is a must-watch for All Creatures Great and Small fans

Calling fans of All Creatures Great and Small! If you're looking for a family-friendly, heartwarming series to add to your watch list, then Netflix's upcoming period drama could be one to look forward to.

Laura Ingalls Wilder's classic Little House books are being brought to life by Netflix, with production on the new reimagining officially underway in Canada.

Titled Little House on the Prairie, the "part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West" comes 50 years after the original 1974 show, which ran for almost a decade.

© Everett/Shutterstock The original series aired in the 1970s

Keep reading to find out more…

What to expect from Little House on the Prairie

For those who don't know, the Little House books are based on author Wilder's own experiences growing up in the American West in the 1800s, with the first book published in the 1930s.

The upcoming series, which is adapted by Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries, Archive 81), offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier, according to Tudum.

© ERIC ZACHANOWICH/NETFLIX The cast of Little House on the Prairie pictured at a table read

Teasing the new show, Jinny Howe, Netflix's vice president of Drama Series, said: "Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we're excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story.

"Rebecca's vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic."

Who stars in the show?

Alice Halsey (Lessons in Chemistry) has been cast as young heroine Laura Ingalls, who is described as "bright, honest, and authority-questioning".

Meanwhile, Luke Bracey (Elvis, Hacksaw Ridge, Little Fires Everywhere) will play Laura's ruggedly handsome and charming father, Charles Ingalls.

© ERIC ZACHANOWICH/NETFLIX Skywalker Hughes, Alice Halsey, Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald star in Little House on the Prairie

They're joined by Crosby Fitzgerald (Crime 101, Palm Royale) as Laura's mother, Caroline Ingalls, Skywalker Hughes (I, Object) as Laura's older sister, Mary Ingalls, and Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam) as Dr. George Tann.

Rounding out the main cast are Warren Christie (The Watchful Eye) as Civil War veteran John Edwards, Meegwun Fairbrother (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as farmer Mitchell, Alyssa Wapanatǎhk (Peter Pan and Wendy) as White Sun, Wren Zhawenim Gotts (Echo) as Good Eagle, the daughter of Mitchell and White Sun, and Xander Cole (People of the West, You Can Take It With You) as Little Puma, White Sun's younger brother.

A release date has yet to be announced.