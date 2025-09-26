Pro golfer Jake Knapp’s girlfriend Makena White dies aged 28 — read her emotional final post before death

Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA golfer Jake Knapp, has passed away at the age of 28. A close friend took over Makena's Instagram page to share the news writing "with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week". In the tribute from her friend, Makena was described as "one of a kind," with "this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love". Canadian influencer Makena and Jake began dating in early 2024 and only six weeks before her death she posted a heartfelt message about her "sweet boy, which would go on to be her final Instagram post.

In August 2025 Makena shared a carousel of pictures, praising Jake for his success on the PGA tournament. "Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams," she wrote, adding: "Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud."

The tribute to Makena continued: "To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule," sharing that Makena is "already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie," her pet dogs. "We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset," it concluded.

The tribute asked mourners to honor Makena with "donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund". Makena's mom Crystal Barrington was a patient at the memory clinic as she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2018. Makena shared a YouTube video about their family's journey in 2020, writing that "the decision to go public with our story was not an easy one".

© Makena White Makena White died at the age of 28

Jake is not currently playing in the Ryder Cup as he was left out of the Team US roster. But he was a regular feature on Makena's Instagram page, with her making a hard launch in March 2024, sharing a selfie the pair took together and quipping: "Does it still count as a hard launch if NBC saw it first?"

© PGA TOUR Jake hugs girlfriend, Makena , while walking off the 18th green of the Cognizant Classic in 2025

For Jake's 30th birthday in 2024, Makena praised him as the "kindest, hardest working, most generous, handsome, talented person I’ll ever know. To know you is to love you." She continued, alongside a carousel of pictures from their time together: "Here’s to 30 years of living the dream - and you’re only getting started. Happy birthday my sweet boy, you deserve the world."

© Makena White Jake and Makena pose on the fairway in 2025

Makena was also an avid golfer, and in 2021, shared a picture with her beloved father Mark, writing: "The very best weekend with my very best friend. 48 hours, 54 holes, a whole lot of beers & very few birdies. Happy Father’s Day dad, no one deserves to be celebrated more than you."