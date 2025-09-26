Meet the WAGs of the Ryder Cup: from college sweethearts to talented athletes

Scottie married Meredith Scudder in 2022

Team USA's Scottie met his wife, Meredith Scudder, when they were both seniors at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas. "At the beginning of high school, I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn't take himself too seriously," she told Golf Digest.

They married in a 'Winter Wonderland'-themed wedding at Arlington Hall in Dallas on December 4, 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Bennett, on May 8, 2024.

Meredith works as the director of curating opportunities at Behind Every Door (BED), a Christian community center organization.