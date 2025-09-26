Meet the WAGs of the Ryder Cup: from college sweethearts to talented athletes

The Ryder Cup is finally here, and Team USA will be hoping to regain the title after Team Europe won in 2023. Kicking off on September 26 at Long Island's Bethpage Black Course in Bethpage State Park, the likes of Scottie Scheffler,Bryson DeChambeau, and Xander Schauffele from Team USA, and Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose from Team Europe, will be cheered on by their supportive wives and girlfriends. From college sweethearts to a nurse and former gymnast, meet the WAGs of the Ryder Cup below.
Scottie married Meredith Scudder in 2022
Scottie Scheffler – wife Meredith Scudder
Team USA's Scottie met his wife, Meredith Scudder, when they were both seniors at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas. "At the beginning of high school, I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn't take himself too seriously," she told Golf Digest.
They married in a 'Winter Wonderland'-themed wedding at Arlington Hall in Dallas on December 4, 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Bennett, on May 8, 2024.
Meredith works as the director of curating opportunities at Behind Every Door (BED), a Christian community center organization.
JJ and Melody Spaun married in 2019
JJ Spaun – wife Melody Means
Team USA's JJ and his wife, Melody, were introduced by mutual friends in 2013. Their first date was mini golf, which Melody called "lame," but she is now fully supportive of her husband's career. They married in a beachfront ceremony in front of close friends and family in July 2019. Melody prefers to keep a low profile and doesn't have public social media accounts, but she does occasionally feature on her husband's. They live in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their two daughters, Emerson Lili, born in 2020, and Violet Windsor, born in 2023.
Xander and Maya married in 2021
Xander Schauffele – wife Maya Lowe
Team USA's Xander met his wife, Maya, in 2014 while they were students at different colleges. Maya graduated from the University of California with a degree in Science and Public Health, before earning a master's in Health Administration at the University of Maryland. She volunteered for the Peace Corps and Project Concern International during college and has worked for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest and the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation.
They married in Las Vegas in 2021, and to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Xander penned on Instagram: "I proposed to her on New Year's Eve at Torrey Pines beach. We've been together since college and have made it through many of life's changes. I'm grateful for you and the years to come." They welcomed their first child, son Victor, in 2025.
Bryson is the only member of Team USA who isn't married, but he is rumored to be dating college golfer Lilia Schneider. Lilia competed on the golf team at Marian University in Indianapolis and was named an NAIA scholar-athlete multiple times. She regularly posts golf content and glamor photos on Instagram and was pictured in a golf cart with Bryson at a LIV Golf event in Chicago, though neither of them has confirmed a relationship.
Bryson was last linked to University of Texas golfer Hunter Nugent, but she confirmed to OutKick that they are not "dating anymore."
Sam and Caroline married in 2021
Sam Burns – wife Caroline Campbell
Team USA's Sam and Caroline both grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, and met in class at church when they were five years old. "She was actually my first Valentine when we were five years old," he recalled. "And then after that, she wanted nothing to do with me until high school."
The couple attended different high schools, so it wasn't until they both attended Louisiana State University that they began dating. They dated for five years before Sam proposed in 2019 at the RBC Heritage. "I hope that we'll have many years together and grow old together and get to enjoy a lot of fun things together," he said after their engagement. They married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Bear, in May 2024.
Caroline, who prefers to keep a low profile, graduated with a degree in marketing from LSU in 2018 and a masters in counseling from Westminster Theological Seminary in 2020.
Rory and Erica married in 2017
Rory McIlroy – wife Erica Stoll
Team Europe's Rory has been married to former PGA transport official Erica Stoll since 2017, after they met at the 2012 Ryder Cup. Their relationship was platonic at first as Rory was dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. After they split, he and Erica began dating in late 2014, and he told The Times of London he was "very happy in my love life."
The couple welcomed their daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, on August 31, 2020, with Rory announcing, "She is the absolute love of our lives." On May 13, 2024, he filed for divorce, but just one month later, he filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the divorce in the Palm Beach County Court.
He told The Guardian of his decision: "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."
Justin and Kate married in 2006
Justin Rose – wife Kate Phillips
Team Europe's Justin's wife, Kate, is also a sports enthusiast and once represented the UK as an international gymnast. She worked as an assistant at IMG, which is where she met her husband. They began dating in 2000 and married in December 2006.
They are now parents to son Leo, born in 2009, and daughter Lottie, born in 2012. In 2009, the couple founded the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation to support underprivileged children by focusing on nutrition, education, and experiences.
Tommy and Clare married in 2017
Tommy Fleetwood – wife Clare Craig
Team Europe's Tommy met his wife, Clare Craig, who is 23 years his senior, when she was the vice-president of Hambric Europe, an organization that represents professional golfers.
After initially turning Tommy down because of their age gap, she became his manager in 2015, and their relationship soon blossomed. "We spent more and more time together, and it just so happens we fell in love," he told Golf Monthly. "We already had such a strong connection, and the extra time spent together just tipped us over the edge."
They married in 2017 in the Bahamas in front of 40 guests and welcomed their son, Franklin, in September 2017.
Jon and Kelley met in college
Jon Rahm – wife Kelley Cahill
Team Europe's Jon met his wife, Kelley Cahill, a biologist and former javelin thrower, at a Halloween party during their freshman year at Arizona State University. "I have many memories from this year, but the most important was starting my relationship with Kelley," he wrote on social media. They moved in together after six months and tied the knot on December 13, 2019, at his childhood church in Bilbao, Spain.
They live in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their three children, Kepa, born in April 2021, Eneko, born in August 2022, and Alaia, born in 2024. All three children have Kelley's maiden name, "Cahill," as their middle name.
Shane and Wendy married in 2016
Shane Lowry – wife Wendy Honner
Team Europe's Shane met his wife, former nurse Wendy, from County Laois, Ireland, on a night out in 2012. They married in front of an intimate group of family and friends at City Hall in New York City on April 12, 2016.
The couple are parents to two daughters, Iris, born in 2017, and Ivy, born in 2021. "I think since he's had children, it has changed a lot to how he responds to say a bad day on the golf course," Wendy said in 2022. "The girls don't care what he shoots, so when he comes home, no one's asking him any questions; they just want Dad home."
