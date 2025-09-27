PGA golfer Jake Knapp breaks silence on girlfriend Makena White's death at 28 with emotional statement

Jake Knapp has issued an emotional statement following the news that his girlfriend, Makena White, died at the age of 28. The PGA golfer broke his silence on Friday, just hours after a close friend took over Makena's Instagram page to share the news of her death. "Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate," Jake wrote in a statement People. "We shared so many unforgettable memories together, and now that she's no longer with us, it's a tough reality to comprehend."

He added: "She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us. It's an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time." Makena's friend shared a smiling photo of her on her Instagram account after taking it over to announce that the 28-year-old had died earlier this week.

"Hi everyone - this is Makena's friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week," the post began. "She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie," a reference to Makena's two dogs. "Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love.

"To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule." While Makena's cause of death was not revealed in the post, her friend urged her followers to make donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund, to "honour Makena's memory." Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic in Ontario specializes in "the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of cognitive impairment, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease," according to its official website.

The clinic previously revealed that Makena's mother, Crystal, started attending in 2018 and was eventually diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Her mom died in April 2022, according to Makena's Instagram. The Griffin Bell Endowment Fund, also based in Ontario, was created by Tamy and Evan Bell in honor of their son Griffin, who passed away from cancer in 2024. Donations go to funds needed for ongoing research for kids with cancer.

The post concluded: "We love you Mak. We'll miss you always, and we'll be looking for you in the sunset." Canadian influencer Makena and Jake began dating in early 2024, and only six weeks before her death, she posted a heartfelt message about her "sweet boy," which would go on to be her final Instagram post.

In August 2025, Makena shared a carousel of pictures, praising Jake for his success in the PGA tournament. "Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams," she wrote, adding: "Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud."