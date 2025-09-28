Travis Kelce addresses viral heated exchanges with coach Andy Reid ahead of Sunday game

Travis Kelce knows some of his heated exchanges with his coach Andy Reid don't often look great. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is in the last year of his contract, has raised eyebrows on multiple occasions for getting in tiffs with his coach, and has been caught either bumping into him or screaming into his ear on the sidelines during a game. Still, both the NFL star and his coach have maintained it's no big deal.

Travis, speaking with the Kansas City Star about his relationship with his coach — during the most recent viral incident, he was seen yelling he was "tired of this [expletive]" — maintained: "I love that guy, man," adding: "There's nothing outside of this building that's going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other's intentions."

"I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level, that game," Travis, 35, emphasized. The Chiefs, who are currently 1-2, are next on the field for a game against the Baltimore Ravens in their home Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Coach Andy, who has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, and has led the team to three Super Bowl wins, in 2020, 2023 and 2024, similarly brushed off the tense moment with Travis, telling the outlet: "I love Travis' passion."

Travis, after another recent viral moment on the field which was branded as unsportsmanlike conduct, was hit with a large fine. He was fined $14,491 after a September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles — their Super Bowl 2025 opponents to whom they lost again on this latest match-up — over some "obscene gestures" he made after making a 23-yard reception.

In a video of the moment, shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Twitter (now X), the NFL star is seen pointing towards his groin in celebration of his catch. Should he choose to do so, he is able to appeal the fine through an official process.

After the video circulated social media, fans were quick to criticize the fine as excessive over on X, with one arguing: "So he was fined for celebrating a catch? Got it," as others followed suit with: "Are you [expletive] kidding me. These fines are getting ridiculous," and: "How does the league continue to fine people of all teams well after games take place, but a penalty is not given. It’s mind boggling that there can be something that costs you thousands of dollars, yet no penalty flag is thrown! What a joke."

Earlier this year, Travis was similarly fined over $14k, after dunking the football over the goalpost in tribute to Tony González, who popularized the celebration, after Travis passed him on the touchdown receptions list with his 77th scoring reception in a Chiefs uniform, the most in team history.