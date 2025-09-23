Travis Kelce reveals mom Donna Kelce is putting 'pressure' on his relationship with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have only gotten engaged a month ago, but his mother, Donna Kelce, is already putting pressure on the pair to become parents. The NFL star spoke about Donna's expectations on Monday's episode of his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. This comes after Travis popped the question in the backyard of his home in August with a stunning old mine-cut diamond ring. They announced the happy news with a sweet Instagram post that read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Travis and Jason spoke to Coach Deion Sanders on Monday's show about how parents rank their children, with the father of four claiming that his younger brother was always "number one" in Donna's eyes. Travis refuted this, sharing that he had fallen in the rankings ever since Jason welcomed his daughters. "Listen, right now, right now, Mom has Jason [at] number one because he has kids," he said.

Jason shares daughters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and Finn, five months, with his wife of seven years, Kylie Kelce. He agreed with Travis after the comment was made, explaining: "She has said that. She has made that comment. She's put some pressure on him." Deion then teased: "What you waiting on, Dad? So what you waiting on?"

Donna is a staunch supporter of her sons and has spoken at length about how happy she is that Travis and Taylor found each other. Following the couple's shared podcast episode in August (which promptly broke the internet), the mother of two revealed to People how she felt about the moment. "I did watch the podcast, I watch all their podcasts," she said.

"It was just really eventful. It was authentic. It was just something that I think everybody was thrilled to see. It was just very loving. It was a very loving podcast." The 72-year-old is a fan of Taylor, having now listened to her music and watched The Eras Tour concert film. Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department in 2024, Donna shared with People that she "listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released."

She added: "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work." Despite the pressure to welcome children as soon as possible, Taylor previously shared her candid thoughts on becoming a mother.

Speaking to Marie Claire in 2012, she explained: "I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me." She changed her tune two years later in an interview with InStyle, sharing that the idea of the world constantly watching her children was a daunting thought.

"I don't know if I'll have kids. It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life when, inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies."