Lewis Hamilton makes 'hardest decision' of his life as he says goodbye to dog

Lewis Hamilton has said putting down his bulldog Roscoe was the "hardest decision" of his life as he updates fans with the sad news of his pet’s death. The 40-year-old racing driver explained on social media that his dog had died in his arms over the weekend, following a battle with pneumonia. The star had previously asked his followers for "prayers and support" after sharing the news that Roscoe was in a coma and struggling. The bulldog was 12 years old and regularly made appearances at the race track while his owner was travelling the world with Formula 1.

'He never stopped fighting'

After four days of life support, Lewis explained that he had to make a call and ultimately decided to turn off the machines. He shared his grief in a message posted to his Instagram account alongside two pictures of the sports star and his late pet. The note read: "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend."

Lewis continued typing: "Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet."

© Instagram Lewis Hamilton's dog died in his arms

© Instagram The bulldog was 12 years old

"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return," he said before adding, "Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel. He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms."

Messages of support

Roscoe accompanied Lewis on many red carpets over the years

Fans flocked to the comment section to express their condolences to the Ferrari driver and offered notes of sympathy. One said: "I am so sorry sorry @lewishamilton I feel your pain. There is truly unconditional love between you two. Sending you so much love and healing. One day at a time. X", while another wrote: "Rest in peace Roscoe. We’ll miss seeing you around the overseas Paddocks. Sending you lots of love at this time, Lewis."