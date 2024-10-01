Meet Lewis Hamilton's three siblings – including famous racing star

Lewis Hamilton has always been at the top of his game on the Formula 1 track, and for each race, he will always be supported by his family.

The seven-time F1 champion has three half-siblings, with a younger brother through his father, and two younger half-sisters through his mother. Lewis initially grew up living with his mum and half-sisters, but when he was 12, the star driver moved in with his father and half-brother.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive the moment that Lewis Hamilton received his MBE

Chart Lewis' relationships with his siblings here – including one who followed in his footsteps and also became a racing driver.

Nicolas Hamilton

Lewis' younger brother Nicolas followed in his older brother's footsteps and became a racing driver. However, instead of competing in Formula 1, Nicolas actually competes in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

Nicolas is seven years younger than Lewis, and it was his older brother's career in motorsport that prompted Nicolas' interest in the sport. Speaking to Mini, he said: "I got addicted at a very early stage. I was constantly following Lewis' career, going to all the race circuits and being around motorsport."

© Clive Mason Nicolas is one of Lewis' biggest supporters

And speaking of his bond with his older sibling, he revealed: "I remember one night when I was 15 years old, our parents were out and Lewis and I decided to have a cooking competition. […] Eventually we got it going, bought all the ingredients and Lewis cooked some pasta, which tasted rubbish. I cooked a steak with peppercorn sauce – so I won easily."

Nicolas was born with cerebral palsy, but this hasn't held him back from competing in the BTCC and the sportsman drives a specially modified car in order to compete. The star is the first ever disabled person to compete in the BTCC.

© Ker Robertson Nicolas competes in the BTCC

At one point, it was thought that Nicolas might never be able to walk, but speaking on Kay Burley at Breakfast, he said: "I overcame my condition by the time I was 15 and taught myself to walk again and got into motorsport. I used my purpose as a disabled person to try and inspire other people."

Nicola and Samantha Lockhart

Nicola and Samantha are Lewis' younger sisters and while they share the same mother, Carmen, the duo are the daughters of Raymond Lockhart.

© Instagram Lewis is one proud uncle to his sister's children

However, unlike Lewis who has global fame, both of his sisters have chosen to live their lives out of the spotlight. Although not much is known about the pair, one of them is a mother as the F1 ace is a proud uncle to Kaiden and Willow.

Posting about his bond with his family in 2019, Lewis said: "Today I got to see my niece and nephew and my boy Roscoe. Spending time with family is so important. I don't get very much time with them so I cherish every little moment I do get. There's really nothing else in the world more important than family. Summer is here in the UK and it's beautiful. Home is where the heart is."