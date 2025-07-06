Inside F1's wildest car collections - from Verstappen's $2M Aston to Hamilton's $18M superfleet

The Formula 1 season is well underway as 20 of the world's best drivers take to the track once again to battle it out for pole position and the top step of the podium.

With one of the most anticipated races of the year happening at Silverstone this weekend, we take a look at what the sport's stars love to drive away from the track. Be warned: it's not just their speed that will blow your socks off.

Max Verstappen

© Getty The four-time World Champion has a large collection of luxury cars away from the track

Reigning Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen is all about speed, precision and, most importantly, winning. His career so far has seen him take four Drivers' Championships and break numerous records.

Even outside of F1, it's hard to drag him away from the track. When he's not testing other race cars, like Emil Frey's Ferrari 296 GT3 car, he's competing in sim-racing esports or overseeing his own racing initiative, Verstappen.com.

But this love of cars extends to the road, too. Here's a look at Max Verstappen's car collection, estimated to be worth around $6.4 million.

Max's collection is full to the brim with speed and power. His Aston Martin Valkyrie "comes as close as possible to being a Formula One car without being restricted to the track", according to the company's website. With an unbelievable top speed of 220mph (350 km/h), this car seems deserving of its over $3.5 million price tag.

Although they might be his rivals on track, Max seems to love Ferrari's road cars, particularly the Ferrari 488 Pista. Used models of this car start at around £300,000, so that gives you an idea of just how special it is.

Max appears to favour a wide range of other luxury cars, including those made by Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

Charles Leclerc

© Getty The Monegasque driver has a number of Ferrari vehicles in his collection

Monegasque superstar Charles Leclerc has been showing his speed since he joined Formula 1 in 2018. Now a multiple Grand Prix race winner and famed for his pace over a qualifying lap, the driver signed a staggering $34 million contract at the end of last year to continue racing for Scuderia Ferrari.

But when he's not at the wheel of the SF-25, Charles has an impressive collection of cars he can drive instead.

As a Ferrari F1 driver, Charles gets access to a lot of the company's vehicles. In fact, his current collection currently boasts at least five Ferrari vehicles (that we know of).

That collection includes a stunning matte black Ferrari Daytona SP3, worth around $2.5 million, which features the red and white stripes of the Monaco flag on the bodywork, as well as the prancing horse logo of Ferrari. He also owns a Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale worth about $1 million, which can reach mindblowing speeds of up to 320km/h.

Charles doesn't just own Ferraris, though. He is also the proud owner of a Bugatti Chiron, among other cars, which has an estimated worth of around $3 million. It can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and is named after Monaco's first Formula 1 driver, Louis Chiron.

Lewis Hamilton

© Getty Lewis has a mix of both Mercedes and Ferrari machinery to his name

As a seven-time world champion and with a current salary of a whopping $60 million, it's no surprise that Charles's new teammate for this year owns a number of expensive cars. However, Lewis Hamilton rarely drives these vehicles, opting to travel in an electric car on a day-to-day basis for environmental reasons. Still, the list of cars in his garage is quite the thing.

As a former Mercedes F1 driver, of course, Lewis would own a few different Mercedes machines. His electric car is a Mercedes EQC SUV, which reportedly costs around $83,000 - not bad for an everyday car!

He also owns a Mercedes-AMG Project One, a very popular sports car that reaches speeds of up to 352km/h. Its development is based on data and engineering from Formula 1 itself. The price for such a ride? Around £2 million. Lewis bought one for himself and one for his father, Anthony Hamilton.

But even while he was at his former team, Lewis's admiration for Ferrari was evident. He has been said to own at least three Ferraris: the Ferrari LaFerrari, a Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, and a LaFerrari Aperta. The latter of those is rumoured to have taken a huge £2.2 million out of Lewis's pocket.

Lando Norris

© Getty The British racer owns a car named after one the most famous F1 drivers of all time

McLaren driver Lando Norris has had an impressive couple of seasons recently, helping his team to win their first Constructors' Championship in 26 years. This year, he is taking the Drivers' title fight to his teammate, Oscar Piastri, who currently leads the championship.

With an estimated net worth of around $30 million, Lando has been able to accumulate quite a lineup of speed machines.

Of course, being a McLaren driver, he's got to own at least one vehicle from the Woking-based company. Lando has his own, personalised McLaren 765LT Spider, which usually costs around £300,000. He also owns the McLaren Senna, named after famed Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna, which can cost up to £800,000.

For many, the name Porsche has become synonymous with speed and class. Lando seems to think so too, because he splashed out on a stunning, dark green Porsche Carrera GT. While we don't know exactly what Lando paid for it, most listings for this car hit around the £1 million mark - wow!

With the drivers chasing speed on and off the track, fans are excited to see who will take the win this weekend at Silverstone. Mercedes grabbed the trophy this time last year, but McLaren have been the team to beat this year - and of course, we can't rule out Max Verstappen. Now, this weekend it remains to be who can convert their speed on the road to victory on the race track.