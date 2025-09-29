Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Jaxson Dart, 22, the Giants rookie who replaced Russell Wilson — and his supportive parents
The quarterback subbed in for Russell Wilson, and led the the floundering New York team to their first win of the season on Sunday

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on September 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Jaxson Dart appears to have given the previously hopeless Giants some hope. On Sunday, September 28, the Giants rookie made his first career start, subbing in for Russell Wilson amid the Giants' 0-3 start to the season, and the team won their first game of the season, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, in a game they hoped would kickstart conversations about being Super Bowl potentials. The Giants will next play on Sunday, October 5 at the Caesars Superdome against the New Orleans Saints, who are currently 0-4. 

Catch up below on everything to know about Jaxson, from his family life to football career.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants celebrates a touchdown against the New England Patriots with Russell Wilson #3 during their NFL Preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey© Getty Images
Jaxson and Russell during their NFL Preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2025

He grew up in Utah

Jaxson, who was born on May 13, 2003, is from Kaysville, Utah, where his parents, Brandon and Kara, are also from and grew up. Jaxson has three siblings, including his brother Diesel, who is a wide receiver and defensive back at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, and two sisters who stay out of the public eye.

His dad Brandon played football at the University of Utah from 1994 to 1996, and today, per his LinkedIn, is the owner of Dartco Masonry, which is based in Spanish Fork, Utah. Kara runs a fitness program out of Utah.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants speaks with his parents during pregame warm ups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas© Getty Images
The Giants quarterback with his parents Kara and Brandon

His parents are his biggest supporters

Brandon's parents always made sure to encourage his love, and skills, for football. Brandon, speaking with the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in 2024, recalled: "As a little guy, he could throw, he could hit, he could shoot and he could throw a football. That's all we would do on the weekends when he was little."

Also recalling the kind of advice he gives his son, he shared: "I just said, 'Jaxson, let me tell you something about football. Football is not a movie. Football's not a fairytale. And the best teams don't always win, and the best players don't always perform when they absolutely have to. That's just what it is. And you can't look at it as a failure because there were so many great things that happened along the way.'"

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants celebrates a win against the Los Angeles Chargers after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey© Getty Images
The Giants finally won their first game of the season on September 28, beating the Los Angeles Chargers

His mom similarly gives him constructive criticism. He told GQ about Kara: "When I'm walking through the Walk of Champions, I'll go see her, give her a hug, and she'll try to hype me up. But after every little interaction, she always reminds me to slide. That's her go-to every single time. If she thinks I didn't hear it when I walk away, she'll make sure to scream it even louder."

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants hugs head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants following a win against the Los Angeles Chargers after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey© Getty Images
Jaxson and Giants head coach Brian Daboll

Jaxson's personal life

Jaxson keeps his personal life largely private and out of the spotlight, his Instagram reserved to mostly football content. It is unclear whether he is currently in a relationship.

