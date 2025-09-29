Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' jaw-dropping net worth and how he made his fortune revealed

Dallas Cowboys' owner and president Jerry Jones represents the popular football team. He purchased the successful team in 1989 for $140 million, and the rest was history. However, Jerry experienced humble beginnings in North Little Rock, Arkansas, where his family operated and owned a grocery store. He may be a big time owner now, but Jerry was once a football player himself. He served as a running back during his high school years and he went on to become the co-captain of the University of Arkansas's team.

Despite having a good run in football, Jerry decided to switch lanes and become a businessman. Right after college, he firstly helped run his family's insurance business. Then he decided to go into the oil industry. He founded Jones Oil and Land Lease which became extremely profitable and helped him become a billionaire. How big of a billionaire you ask? Jerry has a jaw-dropping net worth of a whopping $13 billion dollars, per Celebrity Net Worth.

© Getty Images Jerry bought the team for $140 million

With that hefty net worth, he invested his money into the Dallas Cowboys, and the team continued to thrive under his ownership, during which they won three Super Bowls in the 1990s. Jerry also brought his businessman mentality to the team. He drastically helped bring a tremendous amount of profit to the football team's franchise, which is now worth around $10 billion. In 2017, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

© Getty Images Jerry got his start in the oil industry

A year later he went into the natural gas realm by buying $1 million worth of stocks from Comstock Resources. Being that Jerry has an extremely impressive resume as a businessman, players on the Dallas Cowboys have reached out to him for financial advice.

© Getty Images Jerry serves as a mentor for his team

Player Emmitt Smith and Pro Football Hall of Famer recalled what he learned from Jerry. Emmitt shared: "He taught me about finances with a simple statement. He always said, 'Have a big front door and a small back door. Take in as much as you can and spend as little as you can,''" per CNBC.

© Getty Images Emmitt reached out to Jerry for financial advice

Emmitt went to launch his own real estate business called Emmitt Smith Enterprises. He also purchased an equity stake in the brand The Gents Place, which offers men's grooming. Jerry has invested in multiple streams of income, and he continues to enjoy the fruit of his labor and bold financial moves, which have literally paid off.